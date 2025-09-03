  • home icon
Rob Gronkowski weighs in on claims that Bill Belichick's UNC debut showed he needs star QB like Tom Brady

By Nishant
Published Sep 03, 2025 17:03 GMT
Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady (Source: Getty)
Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady (Source: Getty)

Bill Belichick’s coaching debut at the University of North Carolina reignited a familiar debate: Can the legendary coach win without a star quarterback like Tom Brady?

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski addressed the discussion on the "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday. He pointed to Belichick’s strengths while discussing the challenges ahead.

"Well, for someone to play for Coach Belichick, basically, my whole entire career in the NFL, it’s very hard to question that Bill Belichick is not a great coach. He is one of the best," Gronkowski said.
He stressed that Belichick’s knowledge of football is not the issue, but instead whether he can recreate the formula that brought New England its long run of success:

"It’s hard to question, 'Hey, can Coach Belichick coach?' That’s not the question. It's, hey, can Coach Belichick win? You know, you got to have a formula to win, and he had a winning formula around him for so long in New England with Tom Brady as his quarterback. So, he has to find that winning formula again."
Gronkowski then outlined the steps Belichick will need to take at UNC.

"Can he find a quarterback? Can he find a team? Can he find guys that responds to his style of coaching and then go out there and execute what he wants to be executed out on the football field?" he said.

He finished by underlining his belief in Belichick’s coaching:

"So, it's not that he doesn’t know the game of football and doesn't know how to coach it. I feel like it’s just 'Can he find that winning formula to win games once again?'"

For Gronkowski, Belichick’s legacy is unquestioned. The test now is proving he can build another winner without Brady at the helm

Why Tom Brady’s absence has fans questioning Bill Belichick’s legacy

Bill Belichick’s first game as UNC coach ended badly, with a 48-14 loss to TCU. The defeat has raised doubts about his coaching and success with unproven talent.

During his time with Tom Brady, Belichick built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. Together, they won six Super Bowls and dominated the league for two decades.

Since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots went 29-38, with only one postseason appearance and a 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 season.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.

