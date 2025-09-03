WATCH: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he "can't tell anything about" Taylor Swift doing Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift has attended the last two Super Bowls, but could she be the performer at this year’s big game? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on NBC’s Today Show, where co-host Savannah Guthrie asked him the question that’s on everyone’s mind.Goodell said he would absolutely love for the Grammy winner to perform at the big game. However, he can't confirm who will perform at the game.&quot;We would always love to have Taylor play,&quot; Goodell said. &quot;She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome at any time. I can't tell you anything about that ... it's a maybe.&quot;Roger Goodell also said the final decision lies in the hands of Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, which produces the Super Bowl halftime show each year.One fan claims Taylor Swift dropped hints at Super Bowl Halftime performanceTaylor Swift's loyal fan base, better known as &quot;Swifties&quot;, believed that the singer gave hints, or &quot;easter eggs&quot; as she is so well-known for doing. During her appearance on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, fans believe Swift used particular words to hint at an appearance at Super Bowl LX.At one point, the Grammy winner went in-depth about her love and current obsession with making sourdough bread. Some felt that her overuse of the word sourdough was a hint at the San Francisco 49ers mascot, &quot;Sourdough Sam,&quot; since the Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, California.Amanda Vance @amandacvanceLINKI think Taylor Swift is going to be the Super Bowl halftime performance this year… Here’s why: Taylor drops Easter eggs with everything she does. During the New Heights podcast (weird of her to do an NFL podcast in general) She says “thank you for screaming for 47 seconds”Swift also mentioned the number 47, which &quot;Swifties&quot; believe is another nod to San Francisco, as that was the 47th stop on her &quot;The Eras Tour.&quot; As of right now, that is all speculation and Goodell's non-committal response doesn't help the rumor mill either.If Swift indeed signs on to perform at the Super Bowl LX Halftime show, she won't be doing it for the money. Super Bowl halftime performers don't get paid to perform; instead, their performance is paid for, and they get the benefits of performing for millions around the globe.