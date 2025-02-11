What does the Super Bowl LX logo look like? Inside Super Bowl color conspiracy theory for 2026

Super Bowl LIX was a spectacle as the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in their history. They'll enter the 2025 NFL season as defending champions for the first time in more than half a decade.

With that in the rearview mirror, NFL fans have set their sights on Super Bowl LX. Hence, as we take a break from weekly football, let's examine the next Super Bowl logo.

What does the Super Bowl LX logo look like?

According to Yahoo Sports, the Super Bowl LX logo incorporates nearly all the rainbow colors. It has numerous shades of blue, which represents the sky. Then there are the trees of hot pink, yellow and bright green.

Interestingly, the only color that will not be represented in next year's Super Bowl is orange, which, for conspiracy theorists, could spell doom for the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

The decision to get a logo with the most colors is likely linked to recent conspiracy theories about the Big Game logo. In recent years, Super Bowl logo colors have accurately predicted the teams that'll face off in the big game.

This occurred in Super Bowl 2022, Rams vs. Bengals (red/yellow) and Eagles vs. Chiefs (green/red) in Super Bowl 2023 and 2025. However, next year might be harder for theorists to figure out.

What's the venue for Super Bowl LX?

The venue for Super Bowl LX is the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It's the home to five-time Super Bowl champions, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers last reached the big game in 2024 when they were beaten in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the 49ers put up a decent showing in the defeat, they were outdone by Patrick Mahomes & Co., who secured back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Next year will be another chance for Kyle Shanahan to break his Super Bowl duck. He'll still have some of the game's best players like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy.

However, the futures of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams aren't as clear. Whatever the case, expect the 49ers to battle for a chance to play in the big game on their home turf come 2026.

