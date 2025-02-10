4 NFL powerhouses favored to make Super Bowl 2026 feat. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX, wrapping up the 2024 NFL season. The 2025 season is now the next topic of discussion.

For many teams, the offseason would have brought fresh hope before the start of a new season later in the year. While some teams will try to return to the postseason following a difficult season, many Super Bowl contenders will bolster their squads during NFL free agency and the 2025 draft.

As it's rarely too early to start predicting the Super Bowl, we've looked at the teams who might compete in February 2026's Super Bowl LX.

Teams that could make Super Bowl 2026

1) Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX - Source: Imagn

According to BetMGM's odds, the Philadelphia Eagles (+650) are the favorite to win Super Bowl 60. Given that the team has advanced to two of the last three Super Bowls, that is not a major surprise.

With only 18 free agents in the 2025 offseason, the Eagles can mostly rely on their core group of Super Bowl winners to return for the upcoming campaign.

The Eagles defense, which played a key role in their victory in Super Bowl LIX, also boasts a number of outstanding young players, including Cooper DeJean, Jordan Davis, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jalen Carter, all of whom are anticipated to play in Philadelphia in 2025. This team is expected to be in the running for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara next year.

2) Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

BetMGM has assigned the Baltimore Ravens, one of the top NFL teams in 2024, the second-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl LX.

Despite missing out on the AFC conference championship game in 2024, the Ravens will still have a top-tier offense by the start of the 2025 campaign, with players like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and others.

3) Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills stands on the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are tied for third position on BetMGM's board with odds of +750 to win the 2026 Super Bowl.

Sunday's 40–22 loss to the Eagles ended the Chiefs' hopes of winning the first Super Bowl three-peat in the NFL's history. The team is still anticipated to rank among the league's top teams next season, though, as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy.

The Chiefs have at least advanced to the AFC championship game each season since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in Kansas City.

The Bills will try to overcome the conference's hurdle after QB Josh Allen's fourth postseason loss to the Chiefs in the 2024 AFC title game. The team will have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl once they learn how to beat the Chiefs in the postseason.

Buffalo is also expected to have stability next season since they have a league-low 14 free agents in 2025.

