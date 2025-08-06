  • home icon
  NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claims ESPN snagged RedZone name with plans to bring it to college football

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claims ESPN snagged RedZone name with plans to bring it to college football

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:40 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claims ESPN snagged RedZone name with plans to bring it to college football (image credit: getty)

New details emerged about the ESPN and NFL RedZone deal. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is exploring the possibility of having a RedZone channel for college football.

Goodell revealed it during his appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

"It will continue to be produced right here in this building (the NFL Network’s broadcast studio in L.A.)," Goodell said. "It will be the NFL RedZone. I don’t think fans will see any difference to that. Obviously, in the context of that, though, ESPN purchased the RedZone name, and they can utilize that for other sports, including college football and other things.
"I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in College Football or other sports. That is something that they now own and have the ability to do. But as far as RedZone, NFL Red Zone, there would not be any changes for our plans.”
This news is likely music to the ears of college football fans. The introduction of RedZone at the collegiate level would allow them to keep up with numerous games on one channel. It'll also likely last for hours with a top-notch group of hosts.

Collegiate football and the NFL have been intertwined for decades, serving as the main pipeline for players looking to play football at the highest level. It could be considered fitting that college football fans get the chance to watch future NFL stars with relative ease on Saturdays.

NFL is obtaining 10% stake in ESPN as part of RedZone deal

The NFL made a blockbuster announcement on Tuesday about an agreement to sell NFL RedZone and other media assets. The deal includes a 10% equity stake in ESPN. However, further financial details have not been revealed.

As part of the deal, the NFL RedZone channel would be distributed by ESPN. The report mentioned that the distribution will pay TV operators "for continued inclusion into their sports packages."

The ESPN deal includes NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy as part of the broad NFL Network package. However, the league will retain control of NFL Films.

More details about the deal would likely emerge in the coming weeks as it's still subject to numerous approvals.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

