  • “The government needs to step in”: Fans react as ESPN gains control of NFL Network assets in billion dollars media deal

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:05 GMT
On Tuesday, the NFL announced a major deal with the ESPN network. According to a tweet by insider Adam Schefter, both parties agreed to a 'non-binding agreement' where the league will have a 10% stake in the company while ESPN acquires several media assets.

"ESPN and the National Football League announced a non-binding agreement under which ESPN will acquire NFL Network and certain other media assets owned and controlled by the NFL- including NFL's linear RedZone Channel, and NFL Fantasy- in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN," Schefter reported.
Fans on social media shared their reactions and perspectives on this new deal.

"The government needs to step in and stop this merger. We don't need NFL Network corrupted by Disney," one fan commented.
"Better not f**k up RedZone," another fan said.
"ESPN taking over football," this fan wrote.
"As long as ESPN leave Red Zone production alone I think everyone will be happy," another fan stated.
"LFG! Now let's work on those prices for the common folks!" one fan commented.
"The pe0ple don't want this," this fan said.

League Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement regarding the merger with ESPN.

"Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love," Goodell said. "The Network's sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more football for more fans in new and innovative ways."
According to The Athletic's Dan Shanoff, the deal is still pending approval from league ownership. If approved, ESPN will be allowed to air three additional games per season.

Analyst expresses concern about ESPN and NFL deal

Before this deal was officially announced, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on it last Friday. Analyst Andrew Cooper then expressed his concern about one particular aspect of this deal on social media.

In his tweet, he stated that if ESPN decides to change the format of RedZone, then it will be a bad decision for both parties.

"If ESPN changes the NFL RedZone experience one bit from what it currently is, that would be a massive blunder. They now own the best TV product since Seinfeld. Just play it on your channel as is and be happy."
However, according to the announcement, it seems the league will continue to operate and produce RedZone while retaining the rights for its digital distribution. ESPN will just have 'broad rights' to the show, meaning they could implement its usage in sports other than football.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
