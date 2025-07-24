"They are about to ruin something great" - NFL fans react as ESPN nears $2 BILLION deal to acquire iconic NFL RedZone and NFL Network

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the NFL and ESPN are in close talks to have ESPN buy a sizable stake in NFL Media for over $2 billion. Per the report, the agreement would see ESPN gain control of NFL RedZone and NFL Network.Once the deal is completed, ESPN will take over NFL RedZone, where Scott Hanson shows highlights from every Sunday afternoon game during the NFL season.NFL fans do not entirely approve of the idea of ESPN acquiring NFL RedZone. Let's take a look at how NFL fans have reacted to the news.&quot;Oh man ESPN is about to ruin something great, aren't they?&quot; One fan wrote.&quot;Please no. ESPN will find a way to ruin it,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Disney ruins everything it acquires. Was a good run, redzone you will be missed,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Redzone will now be $50/month and come with 10 extra doses of political activism. A win for fans 😒😒😒,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;ESPN nearing a deal to ruin NFL Network and Redzone. There, fixed it for you. They've ruined SEC Football on TV so I'm sure they will ruin this too if it happens,&quot; another stated.&quot;ESPN wouldn’t know what to do with 7 hours of commercial free football,&quot; one fan said.&quot;End of an era. Not paying ESPN for anything, so goodbye Redzone. They'll ruin it anyway,&quot; one fan added.Although it is unclear what ESPN will do with RedZone after buying it, many fans are quite unhappy that the sale is almost finalized.ESPN's deal to acquire NFL Network and NFL RedZone rumored to cost over $2 billionThe numbers have not yet been revealed because there is currently no official agreement reached for ESPN to acquire NFL Network and NFL RedZone. However, it is conceivable that the NFL would pull off a huge agreement, with speculation already indicating that it will be worth more than $2 billion.YouTubeTV and Google paid the NFL $2 billion for their television rights, while ABC, ESPN, and Disney made a $2.7 billion arrangement with the league to get the rights to show NFL games from 2022 to 2033. The reported $2 billion-plus that ESPN is rumored to spend is not outrageous considering that NFL Network paid $1.3 billion, Fox paid $2.2 billion, CBS paid $2.1 billion, and NBC paid $2 billion in similar deals.ESPN is reported to have plans to showcase the new package as a component of the company's &quot;Next Era&quot; branding after the deal is finalized. Additionally, ESPN's first Super Bowl broadcast, scheduled for 2027, coincides with the potential arrangement.