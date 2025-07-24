  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They are about to ruin something great" - NFL fans react as ESPN nears $2 BILLION deal to acquire iconic NFL RedZone and NFL Network

"They are about to ruin something great" - NFL fans react as ESPN nears $2 BILLION deal to acquire iconic NFL RedZone and NFL Network

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:38 GMT
Super Bowl LIX Previews - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as ESPN nears $2 BILLION deal to acquire iconic NFL RedZone and NFL Network - Source: Getty

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the NFL and ESPN are in close talks to have ESPN buy a sizable stake in NFL Media for over $2 billion. Per the report, the agreement would see ESPN gain control of NFL RedZone and NFL Network.

Ad

Once the deal is completed, ESPN will take over NFL RedZone, where Scott Hanson shows highlights from every Sunday afternoon game during the NFL season.

NFL fans do not entirely approve of the idea of ESPN acquiring NFL RedZone. Let's take a look at how NFL fans have reacted to the news.

"Oh man ESPN is about to ruin something great, aren't they?" One fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Please no. ESPN will find a way to ruin it," another fan stated.
"Disney ruins everything it acquires. Was a good run, redzone you will be missed," another fan wrote.
"Redzone will now be $50/month and come with 10 extra doses of political activism. A win for fans 😒😒😒," another fan stated.
"ESPN nearing a deal to ruin NFL Network and Redzone. There, fixed it for you. They've ruined SEC Football on TV so I'm sure they will ruin this too if it happens," another stated.
Ad
"ESPN wouldn’t know what to do with 7 hours of commercial free football," one fan said.
"End of an era. Not paying ESPN for anything, so goodbye Redzone. They'll ruin it anyway," one fan added.

Although it is unclear what ESPN will do with RedZone after buying it, many fans are quite unhappy that the sale is almost finalized.

Ad

ESPN's deal to acquire NFL Network and NFL RedZone rumored to cost over $2 billion

The numbers have not yet been revealed because there is currently no official agreement reached for ESPN to acquire NFL Network and NFL RedZone. However, it is conceivable that the NFL would pull off a huge agreement, with speculation already indicating that it will be worth more than $2 billion.

Ad

YouTubeTV and Google paid the NFL $2 billion for their television rights, while ABC, ESPN, and Disney made a $2.7 billion arrangement with the league to get the rights to show NFL games from 2022 to 2033. The reported $2 billion-plus that ESPN is rumored to spend is not outrageous considering that NFL Network paid $1.3 billion, Fox paid $2.2 billion, CBS paid $2.1 billion, and NBC paid $2 billion in similar deals.

ESPN is reported to have plans to showcase the new package as a component of the company's "Next Era" branding after the deal is finalized. Additionally, ESPN's first Super Bowl broadcast, scheduled for 2027, coincides with the potential arrangement.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications