"I'm sorry that I upstaged you" - Shannon Sharpe apologizes to Sterling Sharpe for his ESPN exit overshadowing the latter's Hall of Fame announcement

Former NFL tight end and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe issued a heartfelt apology to his brother, Sterling Sharpe, for his ESPN exit overshadowing the latter's Hall of Fame announcement. On July 31, 2025, Shannon uploaded a video on the Nightcap podcast on YouTube where he shared his message.

"I'm sorry that I upstaged you in this manner. You know that was never my intent. You've been my hero. You've been my role model, from as long as I can remember. And I apologize, and I thank all my fans for supporting me," Shannon said.

A New York Times report dated July 30, 2025, confirmed that ESPN has cut ties with Shannon Sharpe. This news came two weeks after Shannon settled a lawsuit involving rape allegations from a former girlfriend.

Shannon has been off air since late April 2025, when the lawsuit was first filed. At the time, he had publicly stated he would return to the network at the beginning of NFL training camp. ESPN, however, had not commented at the time.

"I'm sure everybody's heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN. Um, I found out this information a little earlier in the week," Shannon said in the Nightcap video.

What made the timing especially painful for him, he said, was that the announcement clashed with that of his brother, Sterling Sharpe's, Hall of Fame induction.

Reflecting on the situation, Shannon stated that he had wanted to delay the announcement, even asking the network to wait until Monday, August 4.

"Really, the only thing that I really asked is like, 'Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him, and I wanted to be about my family… This coming out would overshadow everything that he's worked his entire life for,'" he said.

Despite his efforts, things didn’t unfold the way he had hoped. The announcement about ESPN severing ties with Shannon Sharpe was released the same week as Sterling Sharpe's Hall of Fame induction announcement.

Shannon Sharpe shares Sterling Sharpe's response to his apology, thanks ESPN during the Nightcap podcast

Shannon Sharpe (Image via Getty)

During the podcast episode, Shannon Sharpe opened up about a personal moment involving Sterling Sharpe and the timing of his ESPN exit.

Shannon explained that once he realized the news of his exit from ESPN was overshadowing Sterling Sharpe's long-awaited Hall of Fame induction announcement, he immediately reached out to his brother to address the situation. He said that he then "profusely apologized to him."

However, Shannon said that Sterling responded with compassion and clarity, assuring him that the moment hadn't altered their bond as brothers.

"He said, 'Bro, stop apologizing. You don't have to apologize. I'm your big bro. I'm going to love you regardless. We all make mistake,'" Shannon recalled the conversation he had with Sterling.

Shannon Sharpe further explained how Sterling Sharpe had concluded their conversation with a firm sense of closure on this matter, telling him that he loved him and was "done with this." He also told Shannon that he, too, should be "done" with it and move on.

During the podcast episode, Shannon also took a moment to reflect on his tenure at ESPN, expressing gratitude for the platform and the connection he built with viewers.

"I really enjoyed my time at ESPN. It gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They saw me, you know, Lakers and five, and they saw me say all these funny analogies that my grandparents gave me, and I was able to bring that to ESPN. So, I'm very, very grateful for that," he said.

Shannon Sharpe acknowledged that the network had done what they "felt they needed to do." He further added that he was "at peace" with their decision. However, he reiterated that he wished the announcement of his ESPN exit had been postponed by a few days. This way, Sterling Sharpe could have the undivided spotlight he deserved.

"So, bro, again, I know you told me that I don't have to apologize, but I'm going to do it one final time tonight, and I won't apologize again," Shannon Sharpe added towards the end of the video.

Shannon Sharpe and Sterling Sharpe are the first brothers inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At present, Sterling Sharpe is an NFL Network analyst.

Shannon Sharpe hosts the weekly Club Shay Shay podcast on YouTube. Here he engages in candid conversations with guests from the world of sports, entertainment, and culture.

