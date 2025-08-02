NFL Insider's source fears Donald Trump could "stick his beak in" league's RedZone sale to Disney

NFL RedZone has been a part of the league's fabric for more than a decade. It was launched in September 2009 and has been a reliable spot for Sunday afternoon games. The popular channel is set to join the Disney-owned ESPN's football package after a bumper deal was agreed with the NFL.However, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that USA President Donald Trump could have an impact on the deal. McCarthy wrote, alluding to an unnamed source in Saturday's article:&quot;What if Trump decides to stick his beak in? This is a massive deal. It will require government oversight and approval. And we all know how (President) Trump likes to poke the NFL from time to time.”During Trump's first term in office, he called out league owners to take action after some players opted to kneel in protest during the pregame national anthem. Front Office Sports states that he threatened to strip the National Football League of its “massive” tax advantages if players continued to disrespect the American flag.Trump and Disney have had their differences regarding ABC News' coverage. The report states that Disney settled a defamation lawsuit brought by the current President against ABC after anchor George Stephanopoulos noted that Trump had been found “liable” in cases brought by E. Jean Carroll, which misstated the court verdicts. Disney eventually agreed to donate $15 million to Trump’s future presidential foundation.NFL and Disney reach massive RedZone agreementAccording to Yahoo Sports, the National Football League and the Disney-owned ESPN agreed to a deal that will send signature entities, including but not limited to RedZone, over to the network. The report adds that the deal could be worth billions and could be announced in August 2025.This deal is part of a masterstroke by ESPN, as they're about to begin their direct-to-consumer service within weeks. This service is estimated to cost $30 per subscriber per month.The service will allow buyers to reduce cable subscriptions as they will have many options to savor NFL content. The addition of RedZone is a major part of the plan due to the program's importance in the football calendar.This deal holds a lot of significance considering that the NFL is in an 11-year, $111 billion media rights contract with CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox and Amazon, which will expire in 2033.