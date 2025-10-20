Patrick Mahomes' trainer takes nasty shot at Joe Burrow as Chiefs dominate in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown's first game together

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominant 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7 on Sunday. Mahomes went 26 of 35 for 286 yards and three touchdowns to seal Kansas City's fourth win of the season. Notably, it was the first time the Chiefs had wideouts Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in action in the same game.

Ad

After Kansas City's win, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe aimed a dig at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"This must be what it’s like to be Joe Burrow," Stroupe tweeted on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bobby Stroupe @bobbystroupe This must be what it’s like to be Joe Burrow

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stroupe appeared to refer to the offensive weapons that Mahomes had on the field.

Similarly, Burrow has the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are among the best wideouts in the league.

Rice finished with 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions against the Raiders, while Brown had 14 yards and a TD on two receptions. Worthy posted 35 yards on three receptions along with 13 yards on one carry.

The Chiefs will want their top receivers to remain fit throughout the season for Mahomes to get the best of the offense. Kansas City had a slow start to the season, but it appears that the team is getting back to its fluent best.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday, Oct. 27. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Ad

The Commanders have lost two games on the trot, against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. They will face another stern test against the Chiefs in Week 8.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, will want to build on their two-game win streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.