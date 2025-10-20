Patrick Mahomes' trainer takes nasty shot at Joe Burrow as Chiefs dominate in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown's first game together

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominant 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7 on Sunday. Mahomes went 26 of 35 for 286 yards and three touchdowns to seal Kansas City's fourth win of the season. Notably, it was the first time the Chiefs had wideouts Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in action in the same game.
After Kansas City's win, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe aimed a dig at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
"This must be what it’s like to be Joe Burrow," Stroupe tweeted on Sunday.
Stroupe appeared to refer to the offensive weapons that Mahomes had on the field.
Similarly, Burrow has the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are among the best wideouts in the league.
Rice finished with 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions against the Raiders, while Brown had 14 yards and a TD on two receptions. Worthy posted 35 yards on three receptions along with 13 yards on one carry.
The Chiefs will want their top receivers to remain fit throughout the season for Mahomes to get the best of the offense. Kansas City had a slow start to the season, but it appears that the team is getting back to its fluent best.
Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday, Oct. 27. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.
The Commanders have lost two games on the trot, against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. They will face another stern test against the Chiefs in Week 8.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, will want to build on their two-game win streak.
