Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift turns heads celebrating Chiefs win in style after All-Pro TE's big game vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders for a 31-0 win on Sunday. Following the game, the Chiefs tight end celebrated the win with his fiancee Taylor Swift.Kelce and the Chiefs' offense never let the pressure ease off the Las Vegas defence in a one-sided shutout performance. Kelce had three passes for a game-high 54 receiving yards in the Week 7 clash.Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift was at the Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the Chiefs tight end. Following the game, she accompanied Kelce to 1587 Prime Steakhouse, the restaurant Chiefs tight end co-owns with teammate Patrick Mahomes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Pro Bowler tight end wore a knitted gray polo and black pants, the pop icon was seen entering the eatery wearing a red top paired with a black mini skirt.This was Swift's second public appearance at a Chiefs game after the singer/songwriter released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, earlier this month.Travis Kelce sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs dismantle RaidersThe Chiefs improved to a 4-3 record after their dominant Week 7 showing against the Raiders and Travis Kelce had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the win.&quot;I think it's just a glimpse of what you're going to see from here on out,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;We're going get even more and more in sync with having everybody, having the full game and having the full arsenal, as long as we all keep playing unselfish and getting excited for each other, the sky's the limit for this group, baby.&quot;Kelce's performance was seemingly overshadowed by his dynamic quarterback partner Patrick Mahomes, who completed 26 of his 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.&quot;(Patrick's) just always going to make sure that he's doing what he can to get better,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;And that's why I love playing with him. That's why this team is going to keep getting better throughout the year. ... You see Pat, and that sets the tempo. It never blows me away how good that guy can be.&quot;There have been question marks over Chiefs' performances this season but their win on Sunday has silenced the critics, for now.