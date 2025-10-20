  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift turns heads celebrating Chiefs win in style after All-Pro TE's big game vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift turns heads celebrating Chiefs win in style after All-Pro TE's big game vs. Raiders

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:22 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift turns heads celebrating Chiefs win in style after All-Pro TE's big game vs. Raiders - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders for a 31-0 win on Sunday. Following the game, the Chiefs tight end celebrated the win with his fiancee Taylor Swift.

Ad

Kelce and the Chiefs' offense never let the pressure ease off the Las Vegas defence in a one-sided shutout performance. Kelce had three passes for a game-high 54 receiving yards in the Week 7 clash.

Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift was at the Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the Chiefs tight end. Following the game, she accompanied Kelce to 1587 Prime Steakhouse, the restaurant Chiefs tight end co-owns with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While the Pro Bowler tight end wore a knitted gray polo and black pants, the pop icon was seen entering the eatery wearing a red top paired with a black mini skirt.

This was Swift's second public appearance at a Chiefs game after the singer/songwriter released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, earlier this month.

Travis Kelce sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs dismantle Raiders

The Chiefs improved to a 4-3 record after their dominant Week 7 showing against the Raiders and Travis Kelce had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the win.

Ad
"I think it's just a glimpse of what you're going to see from here on out," Kelce said. "We're going get even more and more in sync with having everybody, having the full game and having the full arsenal, as long as we all keep playing unselfish and getting excited for each other, the sky's the limit for this group, baby."
Ad

Kelce's performance was seemingly overshadowed by his dynamic quarterback partner Patrick Mahomes, who completed 26 of his 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

"(Patrick's) just always going to make sure that he's doing what he can to get better," Kelce said. "And that's why I love playing with him. That's why this team is going to keep getting better throughout the year. ... You see Pat, and that sets the tempo. It never blows me away how good that guy can be."

There have been question marks over Chiefs' performances this season but their win on Sunday has silenced the critics, for now.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications