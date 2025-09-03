Nick Sirianni gets brutally honest about Eagles skipping banner-raising ceremony ahead of season opener

The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in Week 1 as reigning Super Bowl champions, but coach Nick Sirianni has made it clear the team will not participate in the banner-raising ceremony before their season opener. On Tuesday, Sirianni said he was unaware it was banner night in Philadelphia.

"I didn’t know it was banner night. We won’t be out for that," he said.

Sirianni emphasized that the focus is firmly on preparation and performance, not celebrations of past achievements. He further discussed the team’s progress through OTAs and training camp.

"I think our habits are going in the right direction, and you focus on those things," he said. "Every practice that we go through, we’re thinking about, ‘How did we tackle? How did we take care of the football? How did we take it away? How did we catch? How did we block?’ So you’re just looking for those to constantly be on the rise."

The Eagles' mindset matches quarterback Jalen Hurts' choice not to wear his Super Bowl ring. For him and Nick Sirianni, last season’s win is over, and the focus is only on what comes next.

The 2025–26 season will not be easy. The Eagles face one of the hardest schedules in the league.

NFL analyst urges Nick Sirianni's Eagles to open season with "Tush Push"

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 NFL season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

One play that continues to draw attention is the Eagles' "Tush Push," a quarterback sneak that has dominated short-yardage situations. Despite calls to ban it, the NFL voted this offseason to keep the play legal.

On Good Morning Football, analyst Kyle Brandt said he hopes the Eagles make a bold statement right away.

"It's for the Philadelphia Eagles to take the kickoff, touchback, and for the first offense for the first play of the season and run the Tush Push," Brandt said. "It's petty as hell, and that's why I like it. I think that pettiness and that vindictiveness is something in Nick Sirianni's DNA. It is something in the Eagles, it's something in Philadelphia's DNA going back to our Founding Fathers."

Kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

