"You're worse than Hitler": Isaiah Rodgers exposes fan's vulgar messages after Vikings' loss to Eagles

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers publicly exposed a fan who sent him vulgar messages after their Week 7 loss. They suffered a 28-22 defeat at home at the hands of the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.After the game, one angry fan sent several vulgar and NSFW messages to Isaiah Rodgers. The cornerback was blamed for the disappointing loss and was also compared to Adolf Hitler at one point.&quot;You're worse than Hitler,&quot; the message read.After Isaiah Rodgers called out the fan, they sent a few more messages apologizing for lashing out at the cornerback. He even shared those messages on his Instagram story.&quot;I'm sorry. I know what I did was wrong. and I should have never done that,&quot; the apology read.Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and won Super Bowl LIX with them. In March, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Vikings worth $15 million.Against his former team on Sunday, the cornerback had two total tackles. In six games this season, he has recorded 21 total tackles and an 87-yard pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.Carson Wentz served as the starting quarterback while rookie J.J. McCarthy continues to recover from his injury. He completed 26 of the 42 passes he attempted for 313 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions to his name.Isaiah Rodgers takes responsibility for Vikings' disappointing loss against the EaglesIn the post-game locker room interview with the media, Isaiah Rodgers took the blame for the team's Week 7 loss. He took responsibility for his performance on the field and vowed to come back stronger and better.&quot;I put it on me,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;I the whole team on my back. I just got to make those plays and, you know, I came here for a reason. And those type of plays I know I can make. So, I put it on me.&quot;The cornerback also stated that the Vikings will have to focus their energy on next week's game instead of moping around with Sunday's result.&quot;Hey, it all depends on how we respond on Thursday night. So, I feel like this is one of those games you got to put to bed and can't dwell on it. Turn the page.&quot;The Vikings next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23 at 8:15 pm ET.