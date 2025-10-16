  • home icon
Isaiah Rodgers pushes back on reports about Philadelphia's re-signing efforts ahead of Vikings vs Eagles

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:26 GMT
Isaiah Rodgers will be up against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Minnesota Vikings host the defending Super Bowl winners in their Week 7 clash on Sunday.

Rodgers, who was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense last season, signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Vikings in March. Ahead of Rodgers' reunion with Philadelphia, Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz reported that the Eagles made an effort to re-sign the cornerback.

"Through various conversations, it’s been learned that the Eagles prioritized not only bringing back linebacker Zack Baun, but Rodgers, too. They got one of two done, but couldn't reel in Rodgers. On Monday, two days before the start of free agency, it was leaked that Rodgers had agreed to a contract with the Vikings. A two-year, $15 million deal was announced on March 13.
"It's unclear whether Rodgers’ representation ever gave the Eagles a chance to match the offer, but it's likely the Eagles would have at least matched since $7.5 million per year for two years wasn't an exorbitant amount even in an offseason where the organization preached fiscal sanity."

However, Rodgers pushed back against the reports with an X post on Wednesday.

"Lol don't believe the media. See yall Sunday😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," Rodgers wrote on X.
Rodgers was one of the pivotal pieces of the Eagles' secondary, which has seemingly struggled in his absence this season. His former Eagles teammate, Darius Slay, leaving the team in free agency and joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn't done Philadelphia's defense any favors.

Isaiah Rodgers makes historic start with Vikings after leaving Eagles in free agency

Isaiah Rodgers made a mark with his new team this season after the cornerback scored two touchdowns in Week 3, the first Vikings defensive player to do so in franchise history. Rodgers also received a perfect 99.9 Pro Football Focus grade, the highest for any player in almost two decades.

While Rodgers has been immense for the Vikings' defense, he will be up against two explosive threats in wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. With the media narrative around his return, Rodgers would like to get one over his former team on Sunday.

