Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football injury update: Will Vikings WR be available for Week 1 vs. Bears?

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was kept out of most of training camp and the preseason by the Minnesota Vikings because of a left hamstring strain. However, there was never a time Jefferson was considered a risk to start the season.Now, with less than a week before the Vikings take the field for their opening regular-season game of the 2025 season against the Chicago Bears, there are new growing concerns about Jefferson's health.Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune said on Tuesday:&quot;I think this is going to be a long-term maintenance thing,&quot; Goessling said. &quot;He’s had enough hamstring stuff at this point that I would not be surprised, he practices hard, and he does not like to miss practices, I wonder if they will mitigate any of that.&quot;&quot;Hamstrings seem like a consistent enough issue for him that I think they are going to treat it with quite a bit of attention.&quot;With this revelation, the Vikings will have to strike a balance between avoiding further setbacks for the receiver during the season and keeping him healthy for games. As a result, the team is expected to limit the top receiver's work volume during some workouts while keeping a careful eye on him all season.Jefferson has experienced a lengthy injury absence because of a hamstring problem in the past. His first prolonged layoff since joining the league came in 2023 when he suffered a right hamstring strain that kept him out of seven games. In light of this, Minnesota will look to prioritize giving him the care and attention he needs this season to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring issue.That said, Jefferson has been gradually increasing his workload since returning to the Vikings practice on Aug.17. He is not in danger of missing Minnesota's Week 1 road game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Monday, unless he suffers a setback in practice this week.Justin Jefferson's injury update: What happened to the Vikings' WR?Justin Jefferson strained his hamstring during the Minnesota Vikings' second training camp practice on July 24. The LSU alum claimed that he left practice immediately as a precaution after feeling tightness in his left hamstring.Minnesota was very conservative with Jefferson throughout offseason workouts because of that injury, keeping him out of practice for about a month. The team put his long-term health first.However, Jefferson resumed practicing in mid-August and has been engaging in various activities since that time.According to reports this week, Jefferson will have to manage his hamstring issue for the duration of the season. With this, Fantasy Football managers should expect to see the 26-year-old receiver miss or be limited for several Wednesday practices this season, but that should not affect his performance on game days.