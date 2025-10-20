"Giants Kicker gonna have to fly home on Southwest": Jason Kelce calls out Jude McAtamney after missed extra point kicks prove costly vs. Broncos

Jude McAtamney can arguably be called the scapegoat for the New York Giants' stunning 32-33 loss at the Denver Broncos on Sunday despite a 19-0 lead in the first three quarters, missing half of his extra point attempts. And Jason Kelce subscribes to the notion.

Ad

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback made this since-deleted post on his social media:

"This Denver vs. NY game has been insane. I mean, gut-wrenching feeling. Giants Kicker is gonna have to fly home on Southwest..."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Enter caption

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The second of McAtamney's misses came within the final minute of the game after a Jaxson Dart rushing touchdown. The Broncos won the game on the very next drive with a buzzer-beating field goal by Wil Lutz.

Ad

Trending

After the game, the Irishman expressed shock at it, yet still apologized:

“Honestly when it came off my foot I thought it was good... I stuck to my process, went for a kick in the target and just pushed it right, that’s on me. Gotta make the kicks, I’m not going to shy away from that, I take full responsibility -- I’m a professional kicker, gotta be able to make those, it’s as simple as that.”

Ad

Who is Jude McAtamney? A brief profile of Giants kicker

Born in Derry, Jude McAtamney followed in his grandfather's footsteps by playing Gaelic football alongside his six brothers, helping his hometown win the Ulster Under-20 Championship in 2018.

In 2020, he decided to convert to gridiron football after learning that compatriot David Shanahan had accepted a scholarship from Georgia Tech. After a conversation, the punter referred him to ProKick Australia, but he would not begin his transition until the following year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

He accepted a scholarship from Division II program Chowan and went perfect in 47 extra-point attempts, while making six field goals. After the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal, ultimately committing to Rutgers.

McAtamney would prove to be the Scarlet Knights' leading scorer, going 12-for-18 on field goals and missing only one of his extra-point attempts. He also covered 2,787 yards on 47 kickoffs, with 17 touchbacks. He was replaced in the scoring role in 2023 by Jai Patel but remained on kickoffs, setting a program-record 40 touchbacks.

He went undrafted in 2024, but joined the Giants as a UDFA under the International Player Pathway Program. He made his debut in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, scoring an extra point and field goal each. At season's end, he signed a reserve/futures contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.