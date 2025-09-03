Browns HC Kevin Stefanski opens up on how Quinshon Judkins’ absence affects team’s running game outlook

The Cleveland Browns are confident in their ability to run the ball even without a key prospect. Quinshon Judkins was drafted in the second round this year, but the club have yet to work out a deal with the former Freshman All-American.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, though, says for the run game to be effective, it will take a total team effort.

“When you talk about the run game. It’s easy to say the running backs and offensive line, but it does take everybody. We need wide receivers that can block to get you in and out of the right plays,” Setfanski said at 0:10.

“I think the guys have put in a ton of work into the run game, and I know that those guys are excited about some of the things that we’re doing, but you have to go do it in the games.”

Judkins helped the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2024. In college, he rushed for over 1,000 yards on three occasions and was a two-time All-SEC player. In July, the 21-year-old born in Montgomery was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery. Last month, however, prosecutors declined to pursue the case, and it was announced that Judkins would not face any formal charges.

In 2024, the Browns had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, averaging a mere 94.6 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-lowest in the league. They open their 2025 campaign on Sunday when they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Huntington Bank Field.

“Zero chance” Judkins plays on Sunday, says insider

While Stefanski didn’t officially rule Judkins out, one NFL analyst does not believe we’ll see him on the field for Week One.

“I do think he’s gonna be suspended, otherwise this case would have been done with by now. But the NFLPA is trying to negotiate a reduced suspension. And I think the contract will fall in line once they know how many games he’s out,” said ESPN insider Tony Grossi via Athlon Sports.

Grossi adds that he thinks there is “zero chance” we see Judkins feature this weekend. While prosecutors dropped his charges against him, that doesn’t mean he’s immune to disciplinary action from the NFL. Because of that, the Browns have held off on offering a rookie contract to him until they know how many games he may be suspended for.

With Judkins likely out, Cleveland will turn to Jermone Ford and Dylan Sampson to carry the load out of the backfield.

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

