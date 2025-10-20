  • home icon
  • Brittany Mahomes has 1-word message for Taylor Swift getting tribute from husband Patrick after Chiefs' dominating win vs. Raiders

Brittany Mahomes has 1-word message for Taylor Swift getting tribute from husband Patrick after Chiefs' dominating win vs. Raiders

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 20, 2025 05:48 GMT
Brittany Mahomes has 1-word message for Taylor Swift
Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift (Image Source: Getty)

Brittany Mahomes has reacted with a sweet message to her husband, Patrick Mahomes’ social media post in which he paid tribute to Taylor Swift. It was a phenomenal outing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 of the season. They played against the Las Vegas Raiders and registered a dominating 31-0 win.

Following the outing, Mahomes shared a video on his Instagram account with a stopwatch emoji in the caption. He uploaded the video with Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” song.

The video shows Mahomes throwing a touchdown to Rashee Rice, who was making his season debut. Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, finished with three catches for 54 yards.

Brittany Mahomes reacted to it in the comment section with only a one-word message.

"YASSSS," she wrote.
Brittany Mahomes&#039; message for Taylor Swift getting tribute from husband Patrick/@patrickmahomes
Brittany Mahomes' message for Taylor Swift getting tribute from husband Patrick/@patrickmahomes

Mahomes made the headlines in the Week 7 game for his tricky gameplay. He tried to draw the opponent offside, but hilariously said, "This f** never f** works," before grabbing the ball and securing their first down. He opened up about the tricky gameplay in the press conference after the game.

"I think it comes from all the State Farm commercials," he said (via Chiefs Wire). "(Matt Nagy) actually came up with the idea. We had talked about doing the hard count and trying to draw the teams offsides. I can't remember who I watched do it a couple years ago, and they had said that, and so I was like, 'I'm gonna use that as my part of my acting to get the defense to relax a little bit.'"
The Chiefs bounced back after their lackluster start to the season. They lost the first two games and another one in Week 5. However, on Sunday, they won their second straight matchup and their fourth game of the season.

Brittany Mahomes shines in a white top during Week 6 game

Brittany Mahomes is rooting for her husband in the new season of the NFL, and she has previously offered a glimpse of her Week 6 outing on Instagram. She posted three pictures with “W” in the caption.

She opted to wear a white top and light blue denim pants for the outing and styled the look with a red purse. Brittany Mahomes wore custom-made pants for the game day, which featured the "Kansas City Chiefs" print in white along with Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number “15.”

The Chiefs played against the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and won 30-17. They won their first game of the season against the New York Giants in Week 3, followed by a Week 4 win against the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20. They are next set to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

