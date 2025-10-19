Josh Jacobs calf injury: Sports doctor speculates serious concerns after latest update on Packers RB

The Green Bay Packers might be without their star running back, Josh Jacobs, for Sunday's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. As per reports, his status has changed from &quot;questionable&quot; to &quot;true game-time decision&quot; as he recovers from a calf injury and an illness.Sports doctor Jeff Mueller shared his thoughts on Josh Jacobs' status ahead of the team's Week 7 showdown. He raised concerns about the severity of the situation after the change in the running back's availability status.&quot;Essentially downgraded from Questionable to Game Time Decision. Stash Emanuel Wilson, especially if you roster Josh Jacobs. Main thing that makes me question his status is the calf being added on Friday. Just seems like something is going on here that we haven't heard about yet.&quot;The running back was limited during Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions due to his injury and illness. He did participate in training on Friday, but it is not yet confirmed that he has fully recovered to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.Amid the concerns surrounding Josh Jacobs' availability, the Packers moved Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. If things don't go the way they planned, then they might have to rely on Emanuel Wilson to replace Jacobs.The three-time Pro Bowler began his NFL journey with the Raiders in 2019 before joining the Packers last year. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $48 million and has become an important part of the offense.Last season, Jacobs tallied a total of 1,329 yards and 15 TDs rushing. So far in five games this year, the running back has recorded 359 yards while rushing for six touchdowns.NFL analyst Nathan Jahnke talks about the Packers' RB depth chart decision for Week 7 if Josh Jacobs remains unavailableLosing their star running back in this important NFC game would be a big blow for the Packers. However, after he was listed as a &quot;true game-time decision&quot;, analyst Nathan Jahnke shared his thoughts on what the team's game plan might be.&quot;If Josh Jacobs can't play, I'd expect roughly 60-65% Emmanuel Wilson, 35-40% Chris Brooks. Brooks was playing ahead of Wilson the first two weeks of the season, but it's been more Wilson than Brooks since Week 3.&quot;Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnkeLINKIf Josh Jacobs can't play, I'd expect roughly 60-65% Emmanuel Wilson, 35-40% Chris Brooks. Brooks was playing ahead of Wilson the first two weeks of the season, but it's been more Wilson than Brooks since Week 3.Wilson has been with the Packers since 2023. On the other hand, Chris Brooks joined the team last year after being released by the Dolphins.The Packers vs Cardinals showdown kicks off at 4:25 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.