Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins, and De'Von Achane

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins and De'Von Achane are drawing fantasy football interest in Week 7. They all rank among the most explosive players in the league and should add significant value to your fantasy lineup this week.

Finding the right set of running backs to start in fantasy is a key component in beating your rivals. We're here with Sportskeeda's latest running back rankings to help you make informed decisions around your roster.

Let's dive right in.

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 7:

Jonathan Taylor Christian McCaffrey Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Josh Jacobs Saquon Barkley Quinshon Judkins De'Von Achane Jacory Croskey-Merritt Javonte Williams Ashton Jeanty Kyren Williams Cam Skattebo J.K. Dobbins Breece Hall Rachaad White Travis Etienne Jr. Jaylen Warren D'Andre Swift Chase Brown Rico Dowdle Jordan Mason Kenneth Walker III Kimani Vidal Alvin Kamara Chuba Hubbard David Montgomery Isiah Pacheco Tony Pollard Rhamondre Stevenson

A number of these players should have big games this week.

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Picks

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. TB

The Detroit Lions are looking good again this season, sitting at 4-2. Although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last time out, they'll look to bounce back at home in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs has the potential to break out a 20+ point fantasy performance, as he's shown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. This week, he's up against the No. 23-ranked running back defense of the Bucs, which should see him thrive.

Josh Jacobs @ARI

The Green Bay Packers have another mountain to climb this season to stay ahead in the NFC North. Beating the Arizona Cardinals on the road will go a long way in their quest.

However, with Packers back Josh Jacobs facing the 24th-ranked running back defense of Arizona, keep an eye on the run game of Green Bay.

Quinshon Judkins vs. MIA

With the Cleveland Browns now rolling with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, expect his fellow rookie, running back Quinshon Judkins, to take on a bigger load on the ground.

This will particularly play in Judkins's favor, as he'll face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, who rank 28th in stopping opposing running backs.

