By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:56 GMT
Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins, and De'Von Achane.

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins and De'Von Achane are drawing fantasy football interest in Week 7. They all rank among the most explosive players in the league and should add significant value to your fantasy lineup this week.

Finding the right set of running backs to start in fantasy is a key component in beating your rivals. We're here with Sportskeeda's latest running back rankings to help you make informed decisions around your roster.

Let's dive right in.

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 7:

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Bijan Robinson
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs
  5. Josh Jacobs
  6. Saquon Barkley
  7. Quinshon Judkins
  8. De'Von Achane
  9. Jacory Croskey-Merritt
  10. Javonte Williams
  11. Ashton Jeanty
  12. Kyren Williams
  13. Cam Skattebo
  14. J.K. Dobbins
  15. Breece Hall
  16. Rachaad White
  17. Travis Etienne Jr.
  18. Jaylen Warren
  19. D'Andre Swift
  20. Chase Brown
  21. Rico Dowdle
  22. Jordan Mason
  23. Kenneth Walker III
  24. Kimani Vidal
  25. Alvin Kamara
  26. Chuba Hubbard
  27. David Montgomery
  28. Isiah Pacheco
  29. Tony Pollard
  30. Rhamondre Stevenson
A number of these players should have big games this week.

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. TB

The Detroit Lions are looking good again this season, sitting at 4-2. Although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last time out, they'll look to bounce back at home in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs has the potential to break out a 20+ point fantasy performance, as he's shown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. This week, he's up against the No. 23-ranked running back defense of the Bucs, which should see him thrive.

Josh Jacobs @ARI

The Green Bay Packers have another mountain to climb this season to stay ahead in the NFC North. Beating the Arizona Cardinals on the road will go a long way in their quest.

However, with Packers back Josh Jacobs facing the 24th-ranked running back defense of Arizona, keep an eye on the run game of Green Bay.

Quinshon Judkins vs. MIA

With the Cleveland Browns now rolling with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, expect his fellow rookie, running back Quinshon Judkins, to take on a bigger load on the ground.

This will particularly play in Judkins's favor, as he'll face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, who rank 28th in stopping opposing running backs.

Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

