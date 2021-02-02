NFL: DK Metcalf contract breakdown; How much is the breakout star making?

DK Metcalf burst onto the scene in 2020 with the breakout season many Seahawks fans were expecting to see. The former Ole Miss superstar recorded 1303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 catches despite operating mostly as the second option to Seattle's WR1, Tyler Lockett. In a revitalized WR market, how much is one of the NFL's brightest young stars making and what's he due for in the future?

DK Metcalf's rookie contract

Despite being a star in college at Ole Miss, and displaying ferocious athleticism while dominating the NFL combine in 2019, DK Metcalf still almost fell to the third round in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Seahawks picked him up with the 64th and final pick in the second round. As a second round pick (and a low one at that), DK wasn't due for a big rookie contract. DK signed a mere 4-yr/$3.2 million deal with $899,000 guaranteed in his first two seasons. As a second round pick, Metcalf doesn't get a fifth-year option unlike his first round counterparts. As such, Metcalf will be entering the third year of his contract in 2021 and will be due for an extension sooner rather than later.

Evaluating the current WR market

DK Metcalf's 2020 season will surely have him due for a massive extension within the next year. While he may need a bigger season in 2021 in order to secure Julio Jones money ($22 million a year), who is currently the highest paid WR in the NFL, he could perhaps jump into the top 5 which is currently an average salary of $20.02 million. Although, he may slide closer to the contracts of Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins who are being paid $19.2 million and $18.8 million a year respectively.

However, the WR market could potentially shift with the start of the impending free agency period. Bears WR Allen Robinson II and Bucs WR Chris Godwin are both due for massive extensions and Metcalf could possibly wait for those two to sign their big deals before negotiating his own. This could potentially benefit them, as both will likely jump into the top 5.

Predicting DK Metcalf's next contract

DK Metcalf will be getting paid sooner rather than later and is likely the future of the Seahawks offense. However, despite a successful 2020, there's still a lot of questions that need to be answered. Can Metcalf overcome his struggles against divisional rival Jalen Ramsey? Will he be able to repeat his 2020 season or improve on it? Is he a true WR1 or did he benefit from Lockett?

Metcalf can shoot for a bigger payday at the risk of possibly providing the wrong answer to some of those questions, but with financial security being of the utmost importance to most players, DK Metcalf would be wise to sign an extension ASAP.

Prediction: DK Metcalf will sign a 4-yr/$79.5 million deal this offseason