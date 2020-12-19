Ranking the 5 most underrated NFL players

Star NFL Players like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Derrick Henry and many others take up a lot of the spotlight.

Each NFL Franchise has their star players, but its the underrated players that come through in the end. Let's take a look at five of the most underrated players in the NFL.

5. Tyler Lockett (WR, Seattle Seahawks)

Tyler Lockett has flown under the radar for the last three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Lockett has always had a wide receiver ahead of him. First it was Doug Baldwin and now it's DK Metcalf.

The last three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, Tyler Lockett would record 220 receptions, 2,908 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. The former Kansas State wide receiver has been in the shadows since being drafted in 2015. During the 2019 NFL Season, Tyler Locket would surpass the 1,000 yard receiving mark for the first time in his career.

Tyler Lockett made this defender look awful 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZzhqbdraSW — fantasticspins (@fantasticspins) December 17, 2020

DK Metcalf has become a dominant wide receiver in the NFL during the 2020 NFL Season. This has kept Lockett in the shadow of Metcalf and Wilson. When NFL fans tune into watch the Seattle Seahawks they are watching to see what Russell Wilson can do, or what big play DK Metcalf will make. Lockett has been underrated since being drafted into the NFL.

4. Kevin Byard (S, Tennessee Titans)

Advertisement

Tennessee Titans' safety Kevin Byard has put together an outstanding 2019 NFL Season. Byard would record 84 total tackles and 5 interceptions for the Titans. The best season that he has had for the Tennessee Titans is his second year in the NFL.

Kevin Byard would have 87 total tackles and 8 interceptions during the 2017 NFL Season. Byard and the Tennessee Titans defense has flown under the radar in the past three seasons. The Tennessee Titans offense gets majority of the attention from the media.

Hottest: Kevin Byard finally plays a great game and gets 2 interceptions pic.twitter.com/b0EhC2EtiT — sportslevels (@sportslevels9) December 16, 2020

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and AJ Brown get a lot of the medias spotlight. Kevin Byard and the Tennessee Titans defense sit behind the three offensive stars. Byard and the rest of the Titans defense may not win the Titans football games like the offense but if it wasn't for them they wouldn't be in the game to win.

3. DJ Chark Jr. (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chark has recorded 132 receptions, 1,773 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Chark went over a 1,000 yards receiving last year with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

Advertisement

In the three seasons he has played in Jacksonville, Chark has not had an elite quarterback. The Jaguars are currently 1-12 in the 2020 NFL Season and are getting more recognition for that then the talent they have. Chark has been through a carousel of quarterbacks this season and still have put together a decent season.

Had to pull the soul plane celebration out @Viska2live pic.twitter.com/CaZAF0qCqr — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) November 9, 2020

In the 2020 NFL Season Chark has been able to record 45 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. This may not seem like a great season, but we have to take into consideration who is throwing him the football. Chark has the skill set to put together an amazing NFL career.

2. Emmanuel Ogbah (DE, Miami Dolphins)

Emmanuel Ogbah has played for three different NFL teams since being drafted in 2016. In the five seasons he's played in the NFL he has recorded 191 total tackles and 26 sacks. He has put together a career year in sacks during the 2020 NFL Season.

Ogbah has recorded a career high 8 sacks during the 2020 NFL Season for the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins defensive secondary gets majority of the credit for the success. Emmanuel Ogbah has recorded more than 20 solo tackles in every season but one in his NFL career.

Advertisement

Once you notice him, it's already too late 💥@EmanOgbah pic.twitter.com/qerDwLHfKK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2020

The Dolphins defensive end has recorded three or more sacks in every season. Ogbah gets lost in the shuffle with all the big name defensive ends in the NFL. Names like Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett. Ogbah has proven himself to be underrated with the season he has put together.

1. Kirk Cousins (QB, Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be the most underrated and most criticized quarterback in the NFL. Cousins does get a lot of media attention but majority of it is because of fans complaining. The Minnesota Vikings fan base have been calling for a new quarterback since last season.

Before joining the Vikings, Kirk Cousin played quarterback for the Washington Football Team and they criticized him right out of town. Stats do not lie and Kirk Cousins is showing that. He has put together a great NFL career and although he may not have any Super Bowls he is still a good quarterback.

NFL QB Rating leaders since Week 8:



1. Aaron Rodgers 123.6

2. Kirk Cousins 118.6

3. Patrick Mahomes 118.1 pic.twitter.com/jTyOuOOqqS — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2020

Cousins has the potential to pass for over 4,000 yards for the fifth time in six seasons. Kirk Cousins success gets overlooked because fans pay more attention to what he does wrong instead of what he does right. In three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins has passed for 11,199 yards, 83 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.