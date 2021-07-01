Will Madden 22 have a story mode?

Madden 22 will have a revamped franchise mode, the popular online Ultimate Team mode, and the backyard-style The Yard. But is there a Story Mode option?

Other popular sports games like, NBA 2K, features a story mode that takes your custom player through a complex career. Madden 22 will have a similar story mode within Face of the Franchise.

Madden 22 Story Mode in Face of the Franchise

Madden 21 has a story mode within Face of the Franchise called "Rise to Fame". Your player is the number one overall pick and has to deal with the challenges that come with it. It includes a two-year college football career.

All of the details for the new Face of the Franchise "United We Fall" story mode haven't been released yet. One aspect we do know is the added freedom to choose your position. The Face of the Franchise now allows you to pick a defensive position (LB), as well as the usual QB, RB, or WR.

Other notable features of Madden 22 include a new class system and connected progression. The class system brings new customizations to your ratings, attributes, body type, and overall rating. Unified connected progression allows you to take your entire FoF player and use them in The Yard.

Apparently on Madden 22’s Franchise, one of the storylines you’ll face are teams on a hot streak. If you insult them in a press conference it can boost your team or fire the opposing team up. Hearing good things, gotta get this Beta — Maliik (@NFLMaliik) June 27, 2021

If Madden 22 doesn't make this year's FoF story mode a success, it could be scrapped like other modes in the past. Its debut in Madden 20 was good, but it hasn't wowed yet. There have been calls for more college teams to be included for players to choose from and the ability to play in more than just the playoffs. Even allowing some high-school football would be a plus.

We do know that Madden's 22 story mode will include moments in the NFL Draft. There is also speculation that there will be dialog to choose from in Franchise Mode, making it seem that FoF will also have that feature. It's sure to be a good storyline with great features, but Madden is still light years behind the in-depth story modes in NBA 2K.

