Seattle Seahawks training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West with a 12-4 record in 2020. The franchise hadn't won the division since 2016 before last season, and even with that record, the Seahawks struggled at times. The downturn came at the worst possible time as the Seahawks lost in the 2020 Wild Card round to their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC West is arguably the most competitive division in the NFC, seeing as how all four teams have an opportunity to take the division in 2021. The missing piece in the Seattle Seahawks' 2020 season and playoff run was the 12th man. Lumen Field was one of the NFL stadiums that didn't host any fans throughout the entire 2020 season.

When opposing teams travel to Seattle, the fans create a spectacular home-field advantage. The stadium is loud and makes for a long day for opposing teams. With the Seattle Seahawks welcoming back the 12th man this season, they will once again regain their home-field advantage.

There are increasing signs that fans will be back on the berm at the VMAC as the Seahawks start training camp on July 31 and packed into Lumen Field for Seattle's home opener on Sept. 19. https://t.co/Hy1iXq4Jub — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) May 26, 2021

Seattle Seahawks 2021 training camp schedule

When:

As with the majority of teams in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will report to 2021 training camp on July 27. The Seahawks' first practice will take place on July 31. Official practice times will be released as training camp gets closer.

Where:

The Seattle Seahawks have held their minicamps and official training camps at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton, Washington since 2009.

We saw some familiar faces at VMAC today! 👋



With mandatory minicamp taking place next week, many of our veteran players reported for OTAs this week, including @DangeRussWilson and @Bwagz! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 7, 2021

All signs point to fans being permitted into the training facility and watching the Seahawks get ready for the 2021 season.

The NFL has reportedly said that they want to create a fan atmosphere at training camp this season. The goal is to create a fan experience similar to the Super Bowl activities that are held each year in the host city. Games and activities for fans of all ages could be a part of the training camp fun and something that could welcome fans back.

The Seattle Seahawks will have three preseason games. The first will be a road game on Saturday, August 14, at the Las Vegas Raiders. The next two games will be home games. The second preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 as the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos. The third preseason game, also at home, will see the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers.

