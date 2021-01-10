NFL Wild Card Playoffs: 5 takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams road playoff win vs Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks split their two games that they played during the 2020 NFL Season. On Saturday, they met for the third time in a bigger setting and the NFL Wild Card Playoff game was everything we could hope for as a football fan.

Los Angeles came into the Wild Card Playoff game starting back up quarterback John Wolford for the second straight week. Jared Goff was seen before the game throwing the football without issues. Wolford would scramble and would suffer a hit that would sideline him for the rest of the game.

Jared Goff would enter the football game in the first quarter after Wolford went down. The Rams defense had everything that the Seahawks called locked up. Russell Wilson was under fire all game. Outside of one big play to DK Metcalf, the Seahawks couldn't do much offensively.

Here are the five takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' road playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

5) Jared Goff showed toughness playing through injury

In Week 16, Jared Goff dislocated his thumb against the Seattle Seahawks. Goff popped his thumb back into place and finished out the rest of the game. After the Week 16 game, he underwent surgery to repair his thumb.

Jared Goff missed their Week 17 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. His status for the NFL Wild Card Playoff game was up in the air too. When Goff entered the game in the first quarter he didn't play conservatively.

Goff knew if the Rams wanted to move on to the next round he had to play through the pain. He would do just that against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Goff recorded 155 passing yards and one touchdown in the Rams victory.

The Rams are most likely heading to Green Bay to play the Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

4) Cam Akers came to play against the Seahawks

It's hard to believe that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is a rookie with the way he showed up in his first NFL Playoff game.

Akers did not play in the Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He did play in the first meeting back in Week 10.

In that Week 10 meeting, Cam Akers would only rush for 38 yards on 10 carries and failed to find the endzone. But he bounced back in his first NFL Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Akers played like a man on a mission on Saturday, racking up 131 rushing yards and 28 carries and one touchdown. Akers played a crucial role in the Rams' road win against the Seahawks.

3) Los Angeles Rams did everything right and look like contenders

Los Angeles Rams could do no wrong in their NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. They controlled the time of possession and kept the Seahawks offense on the sidelines. The Rams held the football for seven minutes longer than the Seahawks.

The Rams played a smart football game as well. They did not commit a turnover and only committed two penalties for fifteen yards. Jared Goff and John Wolford were only sacked three times against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams are hitting stride at the right time.

2) Los Angeles Rams defense is an elite group

The Rams defense held their ground in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. They pressured Russell Wilson early and sacked him five times in the game. Los Angeles Rams defense got off the field holding the Seahawks to just two third down conversions.

Headed home with the W!

pic.twitter.com/JUUWkfQNFI — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2021

The big turning point in the football game was when the Los Angeles Rams defense intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson and returned it for a touchdown. Los Angeles forced two turnovers in the football game, one interception and one fumble. The pressure from the front seven seemed to be too much for the Seahawks to handle.

1) Green Bay Packers should hope the Bears beat the Saints

As it stands right now the Los Angeles Rams will be heading to meet the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs. After watching the way the Rams front seven got after Russell Wilson, Green Bay needs to be ready. Aaron Rodgers has shown that when he is pressured he tends to struggle.

Los Angeles Rams defense has the talent to lock up the Green Bay Packers wide receivers. Jalen Ramsey will be on Davante Adams majority of the football game.

Jared Goff will have another week to heal his injured thumb and will be coming into the game almost 100%.

The road to the Super Bowl does go through Green Bay, but the way Rams played on Saturday that could all change. If the Rams defense can play like they did on Saturday, Green Bay could face an early exit from the NFL Playoffs.