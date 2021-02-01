NFL Rumors: Potential starting quarterbacks in 2021 for the NFC West

With Matthew Stafford on his way to the Los Angeles Rams and the possible scenario of Deshaun Watson being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West has the potential to be the best division in football during the 2021 NFL Season. NFC West divisional games would be must-watch television.

If Deshaun Watson lands in San Francisco, it would put four of the top-10 quarterbacks in the league all in one division. The NFC West could make history by having all four teams make the NFL Playoffs, which may be a long shot, but is a possibility nonetheless.

Lets take a look at the four NFL quarterbacks that could start in the NFC West in the 2021 NFL Season if the 49ers can land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFC West: Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray showed massive improvements in his second year in the NFL. Murray was a dual threat, leading the Arizona Cardinals in rushing touchdowns. Murray received a big boost to his arsenal when the Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

Arizona was in the NFL Playoff race until the very last week of the season. With the chemistry building each week for the duration of this season, we can look for a better connection between Hopkins and Murray in 2021. Lets take a look at how Kyler Murray's 2020 NFL Season turned out.

Kyler Murray's Passing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Completion Percentage: 67.2%

-- Passing Yards: 3,971 yards

-- Touchdowns: 26

-- Interceptions: 12

Kyler Murray's Rushing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Attempts: 133

-- Rushing Yards: 819 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 11

NFC West: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Newly acquired Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off one of the biggest trades during the 2021 NFL off-season, sending their franchise quarterback, Jared Goff, and three different picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is in a win-now mode and felt Stafford gave them the best chance to succeed.

Matthew Stafford has had a successful 12 years with the Detroit Lions and is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. Stafford wants to compete for Super Bowls and the Los Angeles Rams give him a better opportunity than the Lions ever did. Lets take a look at how Matthew Stafford's 2020 season turned out.

Matthew Stafford's Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Completion Percentage: 64.2%

-- Passing Yards: 4,084 yards

-- Touchdowns: 26

-- Interceptions: 10

NFC West: Deshaun Watson (San Francisco 49ers)

Potential San Francisco 49ers QB Deshaun Watson

This is not a set-in-stone situation, but it is a possibility heading into the 2021 NFL off-season. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to pursue the Houston Texans' franchise quarterback. They will need to put together a great deal for the Texans to land Watson.

Deshaun Watson is one of a kind...



If the 49ers can land Deshaun Watson they would be an instant contender not only in the NFC West, but in the entire league. San Francisco will be returning all their players from injury on defense. Deshaun Watson would give them a huge boost in production on offense. Lets take a look at how Deshaun Watson's production composed the entire Houston Texans offense in 2020.

Deshaun Watson's Passing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Completion Percentage: 70.2%

-- Passing Yards: 4,823 yards

-- Touchdowns: 33

-- Interceptions: 7

Deshaun Watson's Rushing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Attempts: 90

-- Rushing Yards: 444 yards

-- Touchdowns: 3

NFC West: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Veteran Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson could potentially enter his toughest test in his NFL career during the 2021 NFL season. It is already going to be a tough road for Wilson and the Seahawks with the Rams acquiring Matthew Stafford. If the 49ers could land Deshaun Watson it would immediately back Russell Wilson and the Seahawks into a corner.

Seattle has been one of the powerhouses in the NFC West for years. With Wilson aging and the other NFC West teams improving, could the Seahawks days be numbered? One thing we all know about Russell Wilson: he loves being the underdog. If Watson goes to the 49ers, Wilson will have that underdog mentality heading into the 2021 NFL Season.

Russell Wilson had a statistically great 2020-2021 NFL Season. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks would outlast all the other NFC West teams to take home the division crown. Lets take a look at the stats that Russell Wilson put together during the 2020 Season.

Russell Wilson's Passing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Completion Percentage: 68.8%

-- Passing Yards: 4,212 yards

-- Touchdowns: 40

-- Interceptions: 13

Russell Wilson's Rushing Stats for 2020 Season:

-- Attempts: 83

-- Rushing Yards: 513 yards

-- Touchdowns: 2

If these four quarterbacks are leading the teams of the NFC West, it will be the most competitive division in football. Not to mention all four teams would have a shot at winning the 2021-2022 NFL Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers have the ability to land Deshaun Watson and shake up the division even more than the Los Angeles Rams did by acquiring Matthew Stafford.