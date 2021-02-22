NFL Trade Rumors: three Pittsburgh Steelers who could be traded for draft capital

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a cap issue that could result in them losing some of their key assets. Ben Roethlisberger is going to work with the management to cut down his big salary. The top players that are going to need a new contract are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Hilton, Bud Dupree, Avery Williamson, and Alejandro Villanueva.

The three players that are the top priority for the Pittsburgh Steelers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Hilton and Bud Dupree. If the Steelers cannot re-sign any of the players that are needed, they will have to make moves to receive more draft capital.

There are three players that the Steelers could end up trading this offseason to receive future draft picks.

Let's take a look at the three players the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially trade before or after the 2021 NFL draft.

1) Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

With the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Dwayne Haskins it put Mason Rudolph's future with the Steelers in jeopardy. Rudolph has had his shot at being the starting quarterback for the Steelers but the former Oklahoma State quarterback has not proven himself to be a reliable starter.

Mason Rudolph cracked the top 100 plays lmaoooooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/wlNBQ1dhaq — 🍁🦌 (@mkesteelersfan) February 15, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not receive anything higher than a third or fourth round pick for Rudolph, who will stick around until after the NFL draft but not much longer after that. The Steelers will wait to see how Dwayne Haskins performs both on and off the field before making a decision on Mason Rudolph.

2) Joe Haden, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden

Joe Haden is a crafty veteran for the Pittsburgh Steelers and chose the Steelers over the Browns in 2017. In four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Haden has recorded 10 interceptions. The 2021 NFL season is the final season of his contract and he is set to be a free agent during the 2022 off-season.

Do Yinz want Joe Haden back next season?



I certainly do. Even if his cap number ain’t friendly. pic.twitter.com/qhaaXnFzSg — YinzerCrazy.com ⚫️🟡 (@yinzercrazyshow) February 18, 2021

Haden is another player that the Steelers will not receive a high draft pick for but it's still capital. Haden will most likely make it until the trade deadline during the regular season. The Steelers will look to build up draft picks for the 2022 NFL draft and the 2023 NFL draft.

3) James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington

James Washington has spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been a contributor. He is still young, only being 24-years-old, which makes him intriguing to opposing teams. James Washington has recorded 90 receptions, 1,344 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will need to be re-signed before the Steelers move James Washington. Once the Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, they will look to move James Washington and it will be before the 2021 NFL draft. Pittsburgh could receive a third round pick for this year's draft and a future pick for Washington.