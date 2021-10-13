Kansas City Chiefs (and other teams) who failed miserably in Week 5

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is complete. Some teams, like the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, came away with huge victories, while others were disappointing. Several teams had the opportunity to make a statement in Week 5 but ultimately fell short. For a variety of reasons, these teams failed in Week 5.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ The last time the Chiefs and Bills met The last time the Chiefs and Bills met https://t.co/56obYnwINn

Teams that ruined an opportunity in Week 5

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

In one of the best matchups of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. It was a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, where the Chiefs were victorious. It was a different story in Week 5 as the Bills won in dominating fashion. Josh Allen thrived while Patrick Mahomes failed to get things rolling.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe This is how bad it’s gotten for the Chiefs. They’ve got 10 men in the box and can’t stop the Bills from running. The Bills beat the Chiefs up tonite. Bills are legit and Chiefs have major problems on BOTH sides of the🏈. AFC might be heading thru Buffalo. This is how bad it’s gotten for the Chiefs. They’ve got 10 men in the box and can’t stop the Bills from running. The Bills beat the Chiefs up tonite. Bills are legit and Chiefs have major problems on BOTH sides of the🏈. AFC might be heading thru Buffalo.

The Chiefs have struggled more this year than they have in years past. They currently have a 2-3 record. Week 5 was an opportunity to get back on track in the prime game of the week but they didn't even come close. The Bills took an early lead and never looked back, controlling the game from start to finish in a 38-20 victory.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht