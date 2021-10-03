How long is A.J. Brown out for? Titans receiver's status for upcoming weeks

In 2019, wide receivers were the strength of the draft class. The Tennessee Titans selected A.J. Brown amongst options like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, and Diontae Johnson. Brown has proven to be a perfect fit for the Titans with back to back 1,000 yards seasons and 19 touchdowns to start his career.

The Titans signed Julio Jones to play alongside A.J. Brown this season. Both are currently injured and will miss Week 4. A.J. Brown has a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3. How long will the injury cause Brown to be out?

A.J. Brown will miss Week 4 against the New York Jets

— Injury updates:— The #Titans ruled out WRs Julio Jones & AJ Brown with hamstring injuries.— The #Giants ruled out WRs Sterling Shepard & Darius Slayton with hamstring injuries.— The #Panthers ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey. #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) is questionable.

A.J. Brown will be out for Week 4 against the New York Jets. The Titans ruled him out on Friday, which is a sign he's still in pain. Jones is also out of the game, which leaves the Titans thin at wide receiver. Chester Rogers, MyCole Pruitt, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will try to fill their shoes.

As for how long A.J. Brown will be out, it's currently hard to say. Hamstring injuries can nag, and since it's still early in the season, the Titans might play it conservatively.

The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the fourth worst-ranked pass defense, in Week 5. They can wait and see how Rogers, Pruitt, and Westbrook-Ikhine play against the Jets. Depending on their play, they might try to rush either Brown or Jones back quickly.

@JosinaAnderson thinks the Titans won't rush AJB and Julio back from their hamstring injuries. Might be out until Week 6 against Buffalo - a game that matters a lot to the Titans.



How A.J. Brown's absence impacts the Titans offense in Week 4

Not having A.J. Brown causes the Titans to lose one of their most dynamic playmakers. Brown is a vertical threat who can catch deep passes in the endzone as well as anyone. He's also incredibly tough to tackle for a wide receiver. In 2020 he was second in the NFL in broken tackles at his position with 13.

Statistically, the Jets' defense has overachieved, given their talent this season. Surprisingly, the Jets are ranked tenth in passing yards allowed per game, with only 217.3 yards. This is with having second-year player Bryce Hall as their number one cornerback.

But the Jets will play this game without safety Marcus Maye, who's arguably their best player on either side of the ball. Expect a big workload from Derrick Henry, who has 80 carries for a 4.4-yard average.

Losing A.J. Brown is a massive loss for a Titans passing offense that's trying to find its stride this year. The offense hasn't fired on all cylinders yet this season. The sooner Brown returns, the sooner he can build chemistry with Ryan Tannehill.

