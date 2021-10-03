How long is Julio Jones out for? Titans WR's status for upcoming weeks

Julio Jones and AJ Brown were supposed to be the catalyst for the Titans having better balance offensively. If you thought the Tennessee Titans would have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, you're not alone.

Jones was specifically supposed to be what took the Titans over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Now he's hurt for an unknown amount of time.

In Week 1, Jones struggled immensely to get in sync with the offense. He responded by catching six passes for 128 yards in a vintage Julio Jones performance in Week 2.

But during Week 3, Jones suffered a leg injury. Conversely, Brown suffered a hamstring injury that same day. Jones is out for Week 4, but the unknown factor is how long he'll be out.

Julio Jones is out of Week 4 against the New York Jets

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans ruled out WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for Sunday's game vs NY Jets. Titans ruled out WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for Sunday's game vs NY Jets.

Julio Jones will miss Week 4 against the New York Jets. If there are any positives to be spun from the injury, it's that it happened early on in the season. The Jets' defense has been porous all season and is without their best player, Marcus Maye. Bryce Hall is their most experienced cornerback, and he's only in his second season.

Without their top two pass catchers, Derrick Henry will receive a massive workload. Henry is second in the NFL behind Joe Mixon with 80 rushing attempts on the season. He had 35 carries in Week 2 and 28 in Week 3. If anyone can be trusted to handle that intense workload, it's Henry.

Chester Rogers, MyCole Pruitt, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be the starting wide receivers in place of Julio Jones and Brown. It's a young and inexperienced group. Ryan Tannehill is a good enough quarterback that they'll be able to move the ball. The play-action game will remain one of their best strengths. It just might lack the explosive plays the Titans are used to having.

How long will Julio Jones be out long-term?

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Mike Vrabel wouldn't say whether or not Julio Jones suffered a new injury today. He only pointed to it being a long season and trying to manage guys for it. #Titans Mike Vrabel wouldn't say whether or not Julio Jones suffered a new injury today. He only pointed to it being a long season and trying to manage guys for it. #Titans

There's not a lot of information to go off of in trying to predict the severity of Julio Jones' injury. The most information we've received is Mike Vrabel saying that it's a long season and that they want to manage players for it.

Also Read

The Titans' next game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their defense hasn't been playing well this season, which gives the Titans some wiggle room. But in Week 6, they face the Buffalo Bills. Over the past three weeks, the Bills have had one of the NFL's best defenses.

Julio Jones is 32 years old and has a history of lower-body injuries. The Titans hope to have him back on the team ASAP. He needs to gain more chemistry with Tannehill and the offense for them to reach their full potential.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far