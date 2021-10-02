Is A.J. Brown playing in Week 4 against the Jets?

The Tennessee Titans have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL including A.J. Brown and Derek Henry. The addition of wide receiver Julio Jones this summer only added to the potential production that the Titans have in the 2021 season.

Now, it seems that the Tennessee Titans will be without two of the key members to the offense this week against the New York Jets.

Will A.J. Brown play Week 4 against the New York Jets?

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out of the road game against the New York Jets, it was announced on Friday afternoon. Brown, along with wide receiver Julio Jones, will miss the Week 4 game due to a hamstring injury.

Brown suffered the hamstring injury in Week 3 during the divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts. A.J. Brown missed practice this week due to the injury. On Friday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Brown would indeed miss this weekend's game against the New York Jets. A.J. Brown is said to be week-to-week with the injury, which could mean he could miss a few weeks while he deals with the hamstring.

Brown has had seven receptions for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown to start the season. With both Brown and Jones out for the upcoming game, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will need to find other ways to get the ball down the field, which could possibly mean even more production for the ever so versatile running back Derrick Henry.

Brown has been a key addition to the Titans offense since being drafted in 2019 out of Ole Miss. Brown has had over 1,000 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020 with 19 regualr season touchdowns in his first two seasons heading into 2021.

Ryan Tannehill's other wide receiving options include Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Racey McMath and Cameron Batson. Tannehill said earlier in the week that even if Brown and Jones weren't able to take the field this weekend, he still had confidence in the wide receivers who will be playing to get the job done.

While playing without two of the top wide receivers, the Titans still should get the victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets have been easily beatable over the last few weeks and are still looking for their first win of the season.

