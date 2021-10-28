NFL Fantasy Football: Zach Ertz and 4 must-have players in Week 8

There is a new batch of players who are trending high after Week 7 in the NFL and you should consider adding them to your fantasy football lineup. The NFL has begun implementing bye weeks and the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are off in Week 8, so set your lineup accordingly. If your roster is thin this week and you need extra starters, here are five must-haves ahead of Week 8.

Five fantasy football must-haves for Week 8

#1 - TE Zach Ertz - Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz scored in his first game with the Arizona Cardinals and should continue to build on his connection with Kyler Murray. The Cardinals face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night and Ertz enters as a low-end TE1 with a high ceiling of over 15 fantasy football points. It'll be a tough matchup, but Ertz should see plenty of targets across the middle. His fantasy football value could drop once DeAndre Hopkins is back to 100%.

#2 - RB Elijah Mitchell - San Francisco 49ers

The rookie running back has sealed the lead role in the backfield after 107 rushing yards and a touchdown last week during a rainstorm against the Indianapolis Colts. Jimmy Garappolo can't be trusted to lead the charge while Trey Lance is banged up, meaning Elijah Mitchell could have another 100+ yards against the Chicago Bears. He should end up being a streaming option in fantasy football for the next several weeks.

#3 - RB Michael Carter - New York Jets

Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays. That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory. Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays. That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory.

With Zach Wilson out for several weeks, rookie running back Michael Carter will improve off his 15 fantasy football points last year against the Cincinnati Bengals. The passing game will likely falter with Mike White, but Michael Carter can bounce around the field to get some momentum rolling for the offense.

#4 - WR Randall Cobb - Green Bay Packers

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb...Get ready for a lot of this on Thursday night Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb...Get ready for a lot of this on Thursday night https://t.co/yScvk2qK0L

The Green Bay Packers are without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, meaning the depth chart has to step up. Randall Cobb is Aaron Rodgers' most-reliable receiver on the field and could have a huge game after being quiet since Week 4. The Packers don't need Cobb every week, but they need him to reconnect with Rodgers at least once every few weeks to get them out of a hole.

#5 - WR Kalif Raymond - Detroit Lions

Anthony @colombo_anthony Jared Goff finds Kalif Raymond for a 37-yard pass #OnePride Jared Goff finds Kalif Raymond for a 37-yard pass #OnePride https://t.co/K4THyECk7j

Kalif Raymond can aid you in Week 8 and remain on your roster as a consistent contributor. Without Tyrell Williams and Quinten Cephus, Kalif Raymond is the top wide receiver for the Lions. He ended up with 17 fantasy football points last week against the Rams and should see around ten targets against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Edited by Henno van Deventer