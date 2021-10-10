NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Olamide Zaccheaus and 3 other WRs to consider

Jarvis Landry, Jerry Jeudy, Will Fuller, and DJ Chark Jr. are all sitting on IR and have left holes in NFL fantasy football teams.

Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley, Darius Slayto, and Sterling Shepard are all listed 'out' for Week 5. Others, like Allen Robinson, Robby Anderson and Juju Smith-Schuster, have been duds through four weeks in fantasy football.

Many fantasy football owners have likely had some sort of devastation at wide receiver this season, and need a solid pickup from the waiver wire heading into Week 5. Here are four options that should be available in most leagues that could serve as a band-aid at wide receiver.

#1 Olamide Zaccheaus - Atlanta Falcons

Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Falcons' WR Russell Gage also not traveling to London and also is out due to an ankle injury. Falcons' WR Russell Gage also not traveling to London and also is out due to an ankle injury. Atlanta will be without their top 2 pass catches coming in to this season.Olamide Zaccheaus will be WR1 twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Atlanta will be without their top 2 pass catches coming in to this season.Olamide Zaccheaus will be WR1 twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

We mentioned Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage being out for Week 5, which leaves the Atlanta Falcons with scraps at wide receiver.

Tight end Kyle Pitts is expected to have a featured role this week, but Olamide Zaccheaus could be used as the featured wide receiver. The New York Jets have been good against wide receivers in fantasy football, but Pitts could open up extra targets for them. Zaccheaus is also a serviceable FLEX option.

#2 Kalif Raymond - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions PR @LionsPR @Lions WR Kalif Raymond has two TD receptions today, the first multi-TD game of his career.Since the merger, he becomes the 4th Lion to have 2 TD receptions in a game at Chicago, joining @calvinjohnsonjr (2013), Marlin Briscoe (1974) & Larry Walton (1973). #OnePride .@Lions WR Kalif Raymond has two TD receptions today, the first multi-TD game of his career.Since the merger, he becomes the 4th Lion to have 2 TD receptions in a game at Chicago, joining @calvinjohnsonjr (2013), Marlin Briscoe (1974) & Larry Walton (1973).#OnePride https://t.co/INxNRypeMY

The Detroit Lions have an issue in not having a true WR1, but Kalif Raymond is making his case for the role. He has had 12.8 and 19.6 points in fantasy football over the last two weeks, totaling 16 targets, nine catches, 114 yards and two touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings have allowed the 13th-most points to wide receivers, and Raymond is another FLEX option if you are in dire need.

#3 Kadarius Toney - New York Giants

Michael Luisi @MichaelLuisi13 Kadarius Toney forced 5 missed tackles in Week 4: most among all WRs, per @PFF Kadarius Toney forced 5 missed tackles in Week 4: most among all WRs, per @PFF https://t.co/Pel3tqv9BC

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will not play in Week 5, while Kenny Golladay could play, but not at 100%.

Kadarius Toney started last week, and had 13.9 points in fantasy football, with nine targets, six catches and 78 yards. Toney could also serve as the punt returner against the Dallas Cowboys, and should have around 13 points again.

#4 AJ Green - Arizona Cardinals

Matt DeBary @MattDeBary A decade later and AJ Green is still torching NFL defenses A decade later and AJ Green is still torching NFL defenses https://t.co/6ztlkO0nnm

Also Read

AJ Green should be approached with caution, and is a great pickup if you have no one else to play. He has had over 13 fantasy football points in his last three games, with 223 yards and two touchdowns in this span.

The issue is the Arizona Cardinals have a ton of potential targets in their offense, and all it takes is for someone else to have a hot hand, and AJ Green could be a dud. However, he can be plugged in at FLEX, and he has good value to score in NFL Week 5.

Edited by Bhargav