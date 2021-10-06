Week 5 Fantasy Football: 5 players whose stock shot up

When you usually get through the first quarter of the NFL season, many players' stocks tend to drop in fantasy football. That's either because these players are overvalued or suffer long-term injuries.

However, the 2021 fantasy football season has had many players' stocks shoot up early in the season because of injuries to other players. Several players have had to step up into starting roles and have found success, making them invaluable almost overnight in fantasy football. Others have had slow starts to the season, and are starting to pick up speed.

On that note, here are five players who have seen their fantasy football stocks soar entering Week 5:

#1 TE Dalton Schultz - Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz is a rare case where he didn't replace a starter due to injury, but has clearly outplayed the starter.

Blake Jarwin was injured in 2020, and Dalton Schultz played admirably in his place. Jarwin was healthy for Week 1 of the 2021 season. But Schultz has seen a minimum of six targets in three games and has three TDs with just over 200 yards on the season.

Jarwin hasn't seen more than four targets in a single game, and has under 100 receiving yards through four games. Schultz isn't quite labeled as a TE1 yet, but his fantasy football stock is high enough to start over most starting TEs.

#2 WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Cordarrelle Patterson has now surpassed his fantasy point total from last season.It’s halftimeOf Week 4. Cordarrelle Patterson has now surpassed his fantasy point total from last season.It’s halftimeOf Week 4.

No one expected Cordarrelle Patterson to be worthy of streaming as a starter unless there were three or four injuries to the WRs. The Falcons' offense has been slowed by their playmakers not making much of an impact, but Patterson has taken full advantage of his extra targets.

He has had at least six carries and as many targets in each of his last three games and has five TDs too. In Week 4, Patterson had three TDs against Washington, who were supposed to have a stout defense this year. With Frank Darby and Russell Gage injured and Kyle Pitts still finding his footing in the NFL, Patterson's stock is the highest in the entire offense.

#3 RB James Conner - Arizona Cardinals

The former Pittsburgh Steelers RB was a dud in fantasy football in the 2020 season. He started fresh with the Arizona Cardinals as the backup to Chase Edmonds. However, Conner has proven he is still a capable starter in the NFL, with his recent performances.

Arizona are still using Edmonds as the main RB, but have a two-headed monster in the backfield now. Conner has scored two TDs in each of his last two games, with nearly 20 points in fantasy football per game. As the backup, he's fresh each week and doesn't need to be relied on heavily, which is why his stock is rising.

#4 TE CJ Uzomah - Cincinnati Bengals

CJ Uzomah is not known for being a monster in fantasy football. He got off to a slow start with just four catches for 39 yards in his first three games.

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a great 3-1 start to the season, and seem to be clicking with QB Joe Burrow at 100%. CJ Uzomah has only had one great game so far. But their schedule favors them, and Burrow needed a threat at TE to round out the offense. This should be the start of a productive season for Uzomah.

#5 QB Taylor Heinicke - Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke's stock has been rising since Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. Heinicke had a great end to the 2020 season, and seems to have picked up where he left off.

He has eight TDs, three INTs, 960 passing yards and a rushing TD through four games and three starts. Washington will have to re-evaluate their offense when Fitzpatrick is healthy, as they may have had their franchise QB all along during the offseason. Heinicke is only the 13th-best QB in fantasy football this season, but he has been pretty consistent this NFL campaign.

