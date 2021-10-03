Fantasy Football Week 4: 3 replacements for TE Rob Gronkowski

The biggest storyline in the NFL in Week 4 is Tom Brady returning to face the New England Patriots, but he will be without his trusted TE, Rob Gronkowski.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Rob Gronkowski with a rib injury and he did not travel with the team. Gronkowski suffered the injury against the LA Rams in the third quarter. From a fantasy viewpoint, Rob Gronkowski has been a great TE1 with 29 points in Week 1, followed by 19.9, and then 9.50 last week, but he was injured. He has four TDs on the season and 184 yards. The New England Patriots have a pretty good defense and Cameron Brate and OJ Howard aren't as elite as Gronkowski is.
If you have Rob Gronkowski in your fantasy football lineup, here are a few replacements to look at to help salvage your matchup this week.
Three fantasy football replacements for Rob Gronkowski in Week 4
#1 - Cameron Brate
If you're going to replace Rob Grokowski with one of his backups, Cameron Brate is the better choice. He's the second-leading TE with 35 yards on four catches for 7.5 fantasy football points last week. Brate has a better grasp on the offense and tends to be better downfield than OJ Howard. If you're in a deep league, Brate could be your best shot at FLEX.
#2 - Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox could be on your bench or could be available. Now would be a great time to snag him as he is poised for a big game in Week 4. He had just under 15 fantasy football points last week against Washington with 49 yards and a TD on four catches. Knox is slowly building some confidence with Josh Allen and could see extra targets, especially against the Houston Texans. Rob Gronkowski would start over Knox in other weeks, but he could serve as a great replacement who should warrant some decent points this week.
#3 - Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz finished as the top TE in Week 3 with six catches for 80 yards and two scores. He's pushing to be the true starter over Blake Jarwin and another strong performance could do the job. The Carolina Panthers have a top defense early in the season, but the trouble could come from the secondary rather than the middle of the field. If CJ Henderson and company end up slowing down the WRs, Dalton Schultz could see double-digit targets. When Rob Gronkowski is healthy again, you could end up with quite the pair of TEs.