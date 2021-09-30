NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for September 30th | NFL 2021-22 season

It's not too late to submit your FanDuel and DraftKings lineups for the Week 4 tournaments. These tournaments are held each week, and there are some for each game day as well. They allow you to build a roster lineup each week as opposed to running with the same team for an entire season, as in fantasy football.

There is an NFL DFS GPP tournament for FanDuel and DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season. FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and has no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a budget of $50,000 to create a team. Before you go and build a team for this week's tournaments, here is some advice on building a quality lineup:

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice

QB Josh Allen - $8500 (FanDuel) / $8000 (DraftKings) - Buffalo Bills, vs Houston Texans

Josh Allen is an early leader for the MVP award after five touchdowns against the Washington Football Team in Week 3. His poor Week 1 outing is very much behind him now and he's a top-five QB again.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



The other 3 players:

Drew Brees

Aaron Rodgers

Peyton Manning



Josh Allen is 25 years old. Josh Allen is the 4th player in NFL history to record multiple career games with at least 300 Pass Yds, 4 Pass TD, and one Rush TD.The other 3 players:Drew BreesAaron RodgersPeyton ManningJosh Allen is 25 years old. #BillsMafia Josh Allen is the 4th player in NFL history to record multiple career games with at least 300 Pass Yds, 4 Pass TD, and one Rush TD.



The other 3 players:

Drew Brees

Aaron Rodgers

Peyton Manning



Josh Allen is 25 years old. #BillsMafia https://t.co/ahP9U8WzWv

Josh Allen has been the highest-scoring fantasy football player this season and had over 30 points for FanDuel last week. The Houston Texans are 22nd against the pass, which means Josh Allen could have another three plus TD passes.

RB Najee Harris - $8200 (FanDuel) / $6800 (DraftKings) - Pittsburgh Steelers, at Green Bay Packers

Najee Harris has struggled in the run game, but he had a franchise-record 14 catches for over 100 yards as a RB in Week 3.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Najee Harris vs Bengals



💥 19 targets

💥 14 catches

💥 142 total yards Najee Harris vs Bengals



💥 19 targets

💥 14 catches

💥 142 total yards https://t.co/J91RvYCQOC

Sadly, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line has destroyed the offense this season and Harris is forced to be used more as a receiver. With Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster likely out for the game, Najee Harris could break his record from last week. The Green Bay Packers are 16th against the run and Najee Harris could be used on every offensive snap again.

RB Antonio Gibson - $7100 (FanDuel) / $6100 (DraftKings) - Washington Football Team, at Atlanta Falcons

Antonio Gibson was ultimately shut down by the Buffalo Bills, but he had a 73-yard TD reception to salvage his fantasy football performance.

The Atlanta Falcons have a porous defense and should have over 60 yards rushing again in Week 4. Washington should use Gibson more as a receiver as well to help find momentum on the offense.

WR Odell Beckham Jr - $6600 (FanDuel) / $5800 (DraftKings) - Cleveland Browbs, at Minnesota VIkings

With Jarvis Landry injured, Odell Beckham Jr. had 87 total yards in his first game of the season for the Cleveland Browns. He was projected to score just over eight points on FanDuel in Week 3 and ended up with over 11.

OBJ will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 in a favorable matchup and Landry is still sidelined. The Vikings are 27th against the pass and 20th against the run, meaning the Browns will be able to control the game with their offense.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - $5700 (FanDuel) / $5000 (DraftKings) - San Francisco 49ers, vs Seattle Seahawks

Bradon Aiyuk is slowly becoming a top target for the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk played the second-most snaps in Week 3 with four catches, 37 yards and a TD.

49ersFilmFavorites @49ers_Film Great route on this play by Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown. Easily beats the defender with a slick move to create space on the goal line. Great route on this play by Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown. Easily beats the defender with a slick move to create space on the goal line. https://t.co/ZVGETPeJiX

He's still behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to get targets, but his price is low enough to add him to your lineup and expect the 49ers to continue to feed their playmaker.

WR Jakobi Meyers - $5700 (FanDuel)/$5200 (DraftKings) - New England Patriots, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jakobi Meyers continues to show he's a better option than fellow starter Nelson Agholor. He had nine catches from 14 targets for 94 yards in Week 3. The New England Patriots have reportedly lost pass-threat RB James White for the season and the rest of the receivers should see an uptick in targets.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Strange, but true:



Jakobi Meyers is the only WR in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards to have never recorded a single TD catch. Strange, but true:



Jakobi Meyers is the only WR in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards to have never recorded a single TD catch. https://t.co/4oCM6XUN7U

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a depleted secondary that is without two starting CBs. Meyers could end up with 15+ targets for nine or more catches and 90+ yards.

TE Dawson Knox - $3600 (FanDuel) / $5600 (DraftKings) - Buffalo Bills, vs Houston Texans

With Josh Allen as your QB, pair him with his TE, Dawson Knox, for Week 4. Knox had his best game of the season with four catches off five targets for 49 yards and a TD.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox



📺: @NFLonFOX

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox

dawson knox



📺: @NFLonFOX https://t.co/vXyYbXaprg

He's the only real receiving option at TE for the Bills and it seems like the team is plugging in different players to see what works. TE was a weakness for Buffalo entering the season, but Knox has the potential to be a consistent playmaker.

FLEX WR Marquise Brown - $6400 (FanDuel) / $5400 (DraftKings) - Baltimore Ravens, at Denver Broncos

Three key drops last week hurt Marquise Brown's value, but he still managed to get open to drop passes that would have resulted in a TD.

Rookie Highlights @RookieHigh Marquise Brown going through some things right now... Coach Harbaugh took him aside after the play. Marquise Brown going through some things right now... Coach Harbaugh took him aside after the play. https://t.co/nfr17K50wM

Brown has become an integral part of the Baltimore Ravens' offense and should continue to see looks downfield. Even though the Ravens are facing the Denver Broncos, Brown should be able to see several deep targets.

DEF Washington Football Team - $4000 (FanDuel) / $3500 (DraftKings) - at Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Football Team had -4 fantasy points on FanDuel last week against the Buffalo Bills.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the worst offenses and are missing WRs Russell Gage and Frank Darby for Week 4. Washington's defense is due for a statement performance from their defensive line and it could be now. Atlanta is averaging 16 points per game and could be held to single digit points.

Total Budgets: $57,9000 of $60,000 (FanDuel), $49,400 of $50,000 (DraftKings)

