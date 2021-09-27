3 NFL rookies that have disappointed the most through Week 3

NFL rookies sometimes have a tough time transitioning from college level to the pro game. The competition is more elite and the speed is much faster. It affects some NFL rookies more than others.

There are always a certain amount of expectations placed on NFL rookies, particularly first-round draft picks. Sometimes these expectations are exceeded but they often fall short.

With Week 3 of the season nearly complete, teams are now starting to get a better idea of what they have in their young players. NFL rookies are very rarely ever expected to come in and be superstars immediately, but they are expected to perform to a certain degree. That being said, here are three NFL rookies who have failed to thrill so far.

The 3 most disappointing NFL rookies ahead of Week 4

#1 RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers ranked dead last in the NFL with just 84.4 rushing yards per game. In an attempt to solve this problem, they used their first-round draft pick to select running back Najee Harris out of Alabama.

So far, the Steelers are even worse at rushing with a minuscule 53 yards per game, still ranked last in the NFL.

Austin Gayle @PFF_AustinGayle Steelers' Najee Harris has been hit at or behind the LOS on 70% of his carries — highest rate in the NFL, per @PFF Steelers' Najee Harris has been hit at or behind the LOS on 70% of his carries — highest rate in the NFL, per @PFF.

Harris has accounted for 40 of the 50 official carries for the Steelers so far but has not done much with them. He's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has yet to score a rushing touchdown.

If the Steelers want to make a playoff run this season, they are going to have to improve their rushing attack. Harris has not helped them do that yet, making him one of the most disappointing NFL rookies so far.

#2 WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney in the first round out of Florida to give quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon in the passing game. Through three games, Toney has pretty much been a nonfactor for the Giants offense.

He has recorded just four receptions on five targets for 14 yards in total. Additionally, the Giants expected to be competitive this season but have not yet won a game.

Toney had two catches, three targets, 16 yards with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out the final three quarters and Kenny Golladay in and out dealing w/hip injury. Kadarius Toney 42 offensive snaps. That's 66% of plays. Only Kenny Golladay (44) played more at WR.Toney had two catches, three targets, 16 yards with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out the final three quarters and Kenny Golladay in and out dealing w/hip injury. #Giants Kadarius Toney 42 offensive snaps. That's 66% of plays. Only Kenny Golladay (44) played more at WR.



Toney had two catches, three targets, 16 yards with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out the final three quarters and Kenny Golladay in and out dealing w/hip injury. #Giants

#3 QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

The New York Jets took a gamble by selecting Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. So far it has not worked out for the franchise.

Wilson has completed just 55.2 percent of his passes and has already thrown seven interceptions. The Jets are currently averaging just 6.7 points per game - the worst in the NFL. Wilson also ranks 31st with a 22.1 QBR. Growing pains are a theme with young quarterbacks, but Wilson is quickly finding out that the NFL is a ruthless league.

As things stand, Zach Wilson takes the mantle of the most disappointing rookie through three weeks of NFL action.

