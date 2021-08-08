3 reasons why Najee Harris could be Offensive Rookie of the Year

With so many talented offensive rookies likeTrevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, Trey Lance and Najee Harris coming into the NFL in 2021, the race for the Offensive Rookie of the Year is sure to be intense.

In recent years, quarterbacks have dominated the award. Justin Herbert won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019, and Kyler Murray did it the year before. Most expect this trend to continue in 2021 as well.

Currently, the off-season favorites to win the award are Lawrence, Pitts, Lance, and Zach Wilson. Three of the four play the quarterback position, and all will be excellent candidates too, given their natural talent.

t said, there's another rookie - Najee Harris - who could make a strong push for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. On that note, here's a look at three reasons why the former Alabama running back could be the Offensive Rookie of the Year winner in 2021.

#1 Najee Harris could start right away

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Harris with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the expectation he would immediately start.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a horrendous running game in 2020. While some of the blame for that falls at the feet of the offensive line, the running backs weren't good enough either. The hope is that Harris would help change that.

If Harris doesn't win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, it won't be for lack of opportunity. He's going to be the bell-cow from day one. None of Pittsburgh's backups - Kalen Ballage, Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. - are expected to play big roles. That leaves Harris getting the bulk of the snaps.

This won't be anything new for Harris. He has experience in having a high workload. During his time at Alabama, he had 638 carries.

The bottom line is that as long as Harris remains healthy, he's likely going to play a ton. That can do nothing but increase his odds of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

#2 Najee Harris can produce in the running and passing games

Najee Harris is the quintessential modern-day NFL running back. He can run tough in between the tackles, and he can also act as a receiving back. Harris is a legitimate three-down running back. That type of versatility is essential for a starting running back to have in today's pass-happy NFL.

In his senior year at Alabama, Harris had 1,466 rushing yards and a whopping 26 rushing touchdowns. That's not all, though. He added another 425 receiving yards and four touchdown catches too.

If he can even somewhat replicate what he did in college last season, he would be a shoo-in for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this year.

Najee Harris isn't just a RB. He's the complete package. Don't see many backs, let alone ones who go 230+ pounds, catch back shoulder fades like a wideout. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SBOyiCAgAV — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2021

Being able to put up big numbers in the running and passing games is a big reason why Alvin Kamara won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017. The blueprint for Harris to win the award would be the same.

Not to mention, the more Harris can perform on the field the more opportunities he will receive. If a running back is going to recapture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Harris looks like the perfect guy to do it.

#3 The short passing game of the Pittsburgh Steelers

With Ben Roethlisberger aging and unable to do some of the things he once did, the Steelers shifted their passing game philosophy last season.

Instead of taking a ton of deep shots, Roethlisberger and the Steelers primarily focused on shorter routes in the 2020 season. Roethlisberger's average depth of target last season was only 6.9 yards. Even though Roethlisberger is expected to be much healthier this season than he was in the last, the team's short passing game is quite likely to remain.

This style of play should greatly benefit Najee Harris. With Ben Roethlisberger looking to check things down, Harris would receive a ton of targets. With those targets, Harris could thrive because of his incredible run after catch ability.

