NFL Draft 2021: With the 20th overall pick, the New York Giants select Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The New York Giants added some firepower to their offense by drafting Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 6-foot, 193-pound wide receiver will give Daniel Jones another weapon on offense.

Toney was a dual-threat quarterback entering college but eventually transitioned to being a standout wide receiver. The electric receiver is the kind of dynamic offensive player the Giants have been waiting for since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

How will Kadarius Toney help the Giants in his rookie year?

The Giants offense sputtered last season after star running back Saquon Barkley sustained a season-ending injury less than a month into the campaign. By drafting the explosive wideout, Daniel Jones now has a plethora of weapons to choose from.

Toney joins a Giants receiving core that includes newly signed Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and Sterling Sharp. The NFC East just got a whole lot more interesting.

He could be used as a slot receiver or even in a wildcat formation. The wide receiver's versatility could cause havoc for opposing defenses. The key for the Giants coaching staff will be to get the ball in the hands of this playmaker.

Predictions for Kadarius Toney's rookie season

The New York Giants now have one of the most exciting and explosive offenses in the NFL. Now all they have to do is make the most of it.

The big question is at quarterback. Is Daniel Jones a premier NFL QB or will he again struggle to use his offensive weapons?

If Jones proves to be as good as the Giants coaching staff believe he is, then Toney can make a real impact in his rookie season. He may struggle at times to get the ball, with Barkley needing his touches, not to mention his fellow star wide receivers.

But everything is in place for Kadarius Toney to make an immediate impact for the Giants in his rookie season.