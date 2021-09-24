NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Running Back rankings

Running backs are the usual odd men out when it comes to fantasy points unless they're players like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, or Dalvin Cook.

Week 3 presents some softer-than-usual matchups that should entice fantasy owners to throw in some more questionable running backs in their starting lineups. Here's a look at the NFL's Week 3 fantasy running back rankings.

Start Em'

#1 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

As mentioned above, Christian McCaffrey is the usual dependable running back in terms of production any week. Week 3 provides a beneficial matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans were stingy with rushing in Week 1 against the Jaguars. Week 2 showed a different story, as the Cleveland Browns rushing was too much for the Texans. The Browns running backs amassed 156 rushing yards and 3 TDs.

McCaffrey should have no trouble carving up the Texans on the ground.

#2 Derrick Henry, Tennesee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Although the Indianapolis Colts tightened the screws against a rushing attack last week against the Rams, the Rams were still able to churn out 101 yards and 1 TD with mostly backup running backs.

NFL @NFL



Derrick Henry breaks free for a 60-yard TD!



📺:

📱: NFL app Couldn't hold him back for long.Derrick Henry breaks free for a 60-yard TD! #Titans 📺: #TENvsSEA on CBS📱: NFL app Couldn't hold him back for long.



Derrick Henry breaks free for a 60-yard TD! #Titans



📺: #TENvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app https://t.co/ySpgSGl0rB

Henry and the Tennessee Titans found their footing last week when Henry broke loose for 183 yards and 3 TDs.

The offensive line for the Titans is much better than the Rams. Expect Henry to churn out a good amount of yardage on the ground.

#3 Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Ty'Son Williams had a bit of a quiet Week 2, after logging only 77 yards on 20 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders. That is still a good chunk considering the Raiders have a mean defensive front.

Lamar Jackson also had a field day with rushing, but expect Williams to get more than enough touches against the dodgy Detroit Lions defense.

The Lions defense is currently surrendering an average of 113 yards per game for running backs. Williams should put up some solid numbers in Week 3.

Sit Em'

#1 Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darrell Henderson Jr. has produced minimal yards but has accounted for a TD the past two games.

Henderson will not have the same success against this tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive front. The Bucs rushing defense is currently only allowing 57.5 rushing yards per game.

Let Henderson ride on the bench for Week 3, and look to replace running back flex players with tight ends or reliable wide receivers.

#2 Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

This should come as no shock that the Buffalo Bills defense is good. Their overall secondary and defensive front is a force to be reckoned with.

The Bills will host the Washington Football Team, with Antonio Gibson handling the running back duties. Gibson will have a tough time playing against a defense that is only allowing 72 rushing yards per game.

Gibson might not even be able to even touch the goal line, so don't keep him as a flex option for this week either.

#3 Cleveland Browns running backs, Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears

The dual-threat rushing attack from the Cleveland Browns might seem like an ideal matchup for the Chicago Bears, but look the other way on this one.

Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb seem like the duo to break through the defense of the Bears, but the Bears are only allowing 71 rushing yards per game.

Save Chubb and Hunt for a Week 4 breakout. Week 3 is where they should sit for more favorable matchups that are on fantasy rosters.

Also Read

Top 10 fantasy running back starts in Week 2

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, at Houston Texans Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings, vs Seattle Seahawks Derrick Henry, Tennesee Titans, vs Indianapolis Colts Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, at San Francisco 49ers Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, vs Chicago Bears Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, at Kansas City Chiefs Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, vs Cincinnati Bengals Johnathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, at Tennesee Titans Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, at New England Patriots Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, vs Philadelphia Eagles

Edited by LeRon Haire