10 players under pressure to prove themselves in NFL training camp

NFL training camp is officially underway and there have already been major headlines from a couple of teams.

QB Carson Wentz could miss the season, RB Najee Harris is looking legit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and QB Aaron Rodgers is "all-in" on the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Position battles are set to heat up going into the first preseason game and roster bubble players have to prove they can make the final cuts. Here are ten players under pressure to prove themselves in their NFL training camp.

Ten players facing the heat in NFL training camp

#1 - TE Dawson Knox- Buffalo Bills

George Kittles biggest mistake was inviting Dawson Knox to Tight End U. Whole leagues in trouble now. Bills By A Billion https://t.co/jbO0McQ75R — Training Camp Bill (@BrotherBill716) July 31, 2021

Dawson Knox is the starting tight end for the Buffalo Bills at the moment, but is easily replaceable. He had just 288 yards and three TDs in 2020 along with 14 drops since 2019. That includes a 20% drop rate in 2019 alone.

An elite vertical threat at tight end is a big missing piece on the Bills offense. Knox knows he has to ball out in NFL training camp, or he could be replaced entering Week 1.

#2 - QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Washington Football Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick had seven starts in nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Washington released QB Dwayne Haskins and, even with Fitzpatrick, doesn't have a long-term option at QB going into NFL training camp.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both wildly inconsistent, and there could easily be a carousel of quarterbacks this season. The team won the NFC East with a record under .500 and made the playoffs, narrowly beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's a lot of pressure on this roster (especially with the recent off-field issues) entering NFL training camp and Ryan Fitzpatrick is the leader in the thick of it all.

#3 - RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott over the top on LB Keanu Neal. pic.twitter.com/GZLPwx8kLv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2021

In 2020, Ezekiel Elliott had a career-low 979 rushing yards, six TDs, four yards per carry and 65.3 yards per game. He looked slow on the field and didn't seem like the Ezekiel Elliott of old.

All the talk during NFL training camp has been on how fit he looks heading into NFL training camp. Dallas has the pieces to make a deep playoff run, but it falls on Zeke to not to let the offense crumble. If the passing game is as dangerous as it looks on paper, but the run game with Elliott is lacking, it'll hurt the entire flow of the offense without one of their most explosive playmakers.

#4 - LB Jahlani Tavai - Detroit Lions

Jahlani Tavai is a favorite prospect of the coaching staff as a 2019 second-round pick. He's received praise for his offseason regime, weight loss, and mental/physical state.

He still has to earn a roster spot despite all the praise, and 2021 could be his last chance with the Lions. Tavai will need to bring more pressure up front and show success in pass coverage during NFL training camp.

#5 - QB Jared Goff - Detriot Lions

Some fans believe Jared Goff is underrated heading into the 2021 season with Detroit. He had a down year in 2020 with just 20 TDs and 13 INTs with the LA Rams and a 9-6 record.

He'll face a tough challenge in Year 1 with the Lions with fan-favorite Matthew Stafford gone. Stafford had little success with the Lions but was a consistent top-10 QB throughout his career. Goff has a lesser cast of players around him, though.

The Lions must have seen something in Goff to bring him in with the Stafford trade and make him the starter. We'll get our first look at Goff in Anthony Lynn's offense during NFL training camp but he will have to bring the fireworks.

#6 - WR Parris Campbell - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts need all hands on deck on the offense. Parris Campbell is in his third year and needs to prove himself as a starter WR in 2021. His speed is his main attribute, but he has struggled to remain healthy, having played in nine games over two years.

Campbell needs to be able to capitalize on his potential as a slot receiver during NFL training camp. If he gets banged up again or fails to top his career-best 18 catches in a season, he could be cut from the roster.

#7 - QB Cam Newton- New England Patriots

This one seems a bit obvious, but it's true. Cam Newton is under a ton of pressure entering NFL training camp. His future as an NFL starter depends on this preseason.

Newton had a shot to lead the New England Patriots last season, but couldn't find his footing as a passer. Rookie Mac Jones is a strong competitor and could take the starting job. Newton needs to win the camp battle, or he could end up a mere backup for the rest of his career.

#8 - QB Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts in last 2 practices:



25/30, 5 TDs, 1 rushing TD, 0 INTs#Eagles (stats via @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/mUKznvI5Ac — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) July 30, 2021

Jalen Hurts is Carson Wentz's successor, but isn't a shoo-in to be the franchise QB and needs to prove himself to his coaches in NFL training camp. The offense is better than it was last year and Hurts needs to show he has developed as a passer during NFL training camp.

His contract is still light enough that the Eagles can move on with ease.

#9 - CB Avonte Maddox - Philadelphia Eagles

Avonte Maddox, as a rookie nickel cornerback, had two INTs, four passes defended and 35 tackles while playing well against top slot receivers. After moving to an outside CB position for 2019 and 2020, he had zero INTs, 13 passes defended and allowed 61.3% and 67.3% completion rates.

In 2018, he allowed just 45.2 yards per target and nearly doubled it last season. With the signing of Steven Nelson, Maddox could reprise his role as NCB and needs to show that he can still play well in that position in NFL training camp.

#10 - WR Jalen Hurd - San Francisco 49ers

#49ers WR Jalen Hurd participating and appears to be moving well. pic.twitter.com/uTxFZaHvqx — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 28, 2021

Jalen Hurd was a third-round pick in 2019 and always seems to be on the NFL training camp watch list. He hasn't played a regular season yet with two back-to-back season-ending injuries early in the preseason.

He has the skills and the talent to be able to win a starting job in this year's NFL training camp. He's quite versatile with his speed and experience as a RB. If he's out for a third straight year, he's out for good.

