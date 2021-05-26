NFL: Najee Harris contract details

It's been a little less than a month since the 2021 NFL Draft took place. Fans around the league were ecstatic to see their teams draft future NFL stars.

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed one of the biggest holes in their team, drafting running back Najee Harris from Alabama with the 24th overall pick. After the team didn't retain RB James Conner, the running back position was of greater need.

Nonetheless, Harris and the Steelers' front office have finally agreed upon his rookie contract.

NFL: Harris signs four-year rookie contract

The 23-year-old signed a four-year, $13.1 million deal that included a $6.9 million signing bonus. The whole contract is guaranteed for Harris and the structure is the standard contract that most rookies receive after being drafted by a team.

Steelers signed first-round draft pick Najee Harris to the standard four-year contract worth a slotted, fully-guaranteed $13.1 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2021

In a very thin running back draft class, Harris was considered the best prospect within the group. Several NFL mock drafts had the Steelers taking Harris with their first-round pick, and they made it happen.

The record holder for most touchdowns in a season at Alabama has to prove to be a viable RB1 for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was ranked last in rushing yards per game (YPG) in the 2020 NFL season, averaging just 84.4 YPG.

Najee Harris touched the ball 719 times at Alabama.



He only lost 1 fumble. pic.twitter.com/H2TMyLbUzG — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 22, 2021

With a relatively decent offensive lineman in front of him, Harris should be able to thrive with QB Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the offense. But fans should not be surprised if Harris is not as productive as he was in Alabama.

Considering how the Steelers offense has been rather pass-heavy in the NFL, Harris could see more catches than touches. Hopefully, with newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Harris can shine and bring back a running game that was once fun to watch when former RB LeVeon Bell was the star rusher in Pittsburgh.

Fans should know that Harris was present at the Steelers OTAs this week, showing off some of his quickness in drills with the other veteran RBs.

Najee Harris and the backs in drills pic.twitter.com/aWDxLDdDJU — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) May 25, 2021

The Steelers now have just one rookie unsigned. The team also signed tight end Pat Freiermuth on the same day as Harris. The remaining rookie for the Steelers to sign is OL Kendrick Green, who should be signed within the coming week.