Indianapolis Colts Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Indianapolis Colts had a good run last season. With Phillip Rivers and a talented receiving core, the Colts went 11-5, tied for the best record in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, but had to settle for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

The Colts' playoff run was over at the first hurdle after a hard-fought battle against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

The team has used free agency and the NFL draft to build on the depth that they already have with hopes that Frank Reich can lead the Colts to the top of the AFC South once again.

Indianapolis Colts news roundup

With Rivers retiring and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett signing with the Dolphins, the Colts quarterback room will look completely different this upcoming season.

They acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round Conditional round draft pick that could become a first-round pick depending on how many snaps Wentz takes.

Wentz has now been reunited with his former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who many believe will revitalize the quarterback's career. If he can stay healthy for the entire season, Wentz has the ability and talent to make significant strides with the Colts.

The team could re-sign veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this offseason, which is a significant advantage on many fronts. Hilton brings a sense of leadership on and off the field and can help a young receiving core.

The Colts also upgraded their defense by selecting edge Kwity Paye in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The team also drafted quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round to add depth to the quarterback room.

A nod to the past. Built for now.



Introducing our 1956 throwback uniform: pic.twitter.com/9NDahbvaOp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 21, 2021

Training camp position battles and players to watch

Carson Wentz is the team's undisputed starting quarterback, but the backup role is up for grabs. 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger will battle it out in training camp for that spot.

Another position battle to watch during Indianapolis Colts training camp is the battle for WR3. Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal will be gunning for that role, with Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. as the top two receivers on the offense.

Pascal was reliable in 2020 and Campbell showed potential catching over 60% of his passes. But Pascal could have the advantage. Either way, the Colts may want to use both in some schemes.

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are rising stars in the Colts’ backfield, but people forget that Marlon Mack’s balanced game gives Indy a unique advantage.



✍️@ShotsbySquill https://t.co/i3oMY23SP3 — FanSided (@FanSided) July 21, 2021

Marlon Mack re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal this offseason after his 2020 campaign was cut short due to injury. Mack showed promise during his rookie season in 2017 but hasn't been able to replicate that production level since. Nyheim Hines, however, was a standout for the Colts in 2020 and could easily beat out Mack.

