NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Detroit Lions players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Detroit Lions will enter a new chapter in 2021. Jared Goff is the new starting quarterback and The Motor City has a new coaching staff, which includes head coach Dan Campbell. The aim for the Lions is to get themselves out of the bottom of the NFC North and be a better overall team than the 5-11 record last season illustrates.

With a team revival comes pending changes to the roster that will include new rookies and the departure of some veterans.

5 Detroit Lions players in limbo

#1 Trey Flowers, LB

Trey Flowers is just a couple of years into the five-year $90 million deal he signed before the 2019 season. His success in New England was the primary reason why the two-time Super Bowl champion was handed such a humongous contract.

After signing on the dotted line, Flowers had just two sacks in 2020 and appeared in just seven games, starting five of those. While he could be replaced by a younger linebacker who has shown more production, the Lions can't afford to cut him yet.

After the 2021 season, there is an opt-out in his contract that the Lions could take advantage of.

#2 Tyrell Crosby, OT

Tyrell Crosby was expected to finally get the starting job this season but those hopes were squashed when Penei Sewell was drafted. Crosby does have an outside chance of moving to the interior line and making the roster, but don't bet on it.

#3 Da'Shawn Hand, DT

Da'Shawn Hand will definitely need to arrive at training camp ready to compete for his job in a few weeks.

The Lions drafted two defensive tackles this year, which doesn't necessarily scream confidence in Hand. After a solid rookie season in 2018, Hand has dealt with a plethora of injuries that have prohibited him from having any consistent success on defense.

#4 Jahlani Tavai, LB

Jahlani Tavai is one of the veterans who could depart Detroit before the start of the season. Tavai has been inconsistent and has reportedly worked hard this offseason to make an impression.

At mandatory minicamp, Tavai showed up 20 pounds lighter and showed marked improvement over last season. Whether he continues to impress in training camp remains to be seen.

Tavai will have to compete against Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone, and rookie Derrick Barnes to get a spot on the roster.

#5 Breshad Perriman, WR

The Lions signed Breshad Perriman this offseason and by the looks of the roster, he may not be staying long.

Perriman has had injury issues and a lack of production the last few seasons. With the Lions drafting and signing rookie receivers this offseason, which includes Amon-Ra St. Brown who has already impressed so far this offseason, there may not be a spot for Perriman on the roster.

