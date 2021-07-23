NFL Training Camp 2021: The 5 biggest storylines to follow 

By next Tuesday, all 32 teams in the NFL will report to training camp and begin preparations for the 2021 NFL season.

While the teams are just reassembling after a lengthy break, there is already plenty of news swirling around the league. Whether it's injury, holdouts, legal woes or contract disputes, there is plenty to keep an eye on this summer.

Five storylines to keep an eye on in training camp

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in just a few days, and whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will join them is still uncertain. The reigning NFL MVP may still be a holdout, but it doesn't have anything to do with money.

The Packers reportedly offered Rodgers a new contract to make him the highest-paid player in the league. Rodgers, though, isn't holding out for money; he wants a trade out of Green Bay.

Will the Packers give in and trade Rodgers? This story is far from over.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

#2 - Will Trevor Lawrence win the QB competition in Jacksonville?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he won't be naming rookie quarterback and number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback just yet.

Will Meyer and the Jags name Lawrence the starting quarterback before Week 1 of the NFL regular season? Or will the team decide to start the season with a veteran quarterback until they feel Lawrence is ready?

#3 - Will Carson Wentz be able to refresh his career?

The Colts have a new quarterback. The team acquired Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles and reunited him with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

With one of the best offensive lines in the league protecting him, a talented wide receiver core, and young running backs, Wentz has all the assets to be successful. Whether he can stay healthy, build chemistry with the team in training camp and make it work with the Colts is something only time will tell.

#4 - Will Deshaun Watson play in 2021?

With no recent developments on the Deshaun Watson front, it seems the Houston Texans are still in flux.

Either Watson will be suspended by the NFL, or his legal battles will be resolved and he'll get traded. Irrespective, the Texans need to decide who their quarterback is going to be. Training camp and preseason games will be the time to find that out.

#5 - Notable injury comebacks

Last season saw some of the biggest names in the NFL suffer season-ending injuries. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained an ACL tear early last season but has recovered and is ready for training camp. He posted videos of his workouts throughout the offseason.

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley on readiness for camp or Week 1: “We’ll see”.https://t.co/nvin5SLmeQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2021

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The Cowboys reported to training camp this week and Prescott is expected to participate.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow also suffered a devastating knee injury last season. He showed a lot of promise in his first NFL season, which was cruelly cut short by injury. Burrow did participate in mandatory minicamp and should be a full participant in the training camp.

