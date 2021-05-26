Joe Burrow Injury Update: How did the quarterback look on his first day of OTAs?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow not only attended but also threw passes on the practice field on the first day of organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft suffered a horrific knee injury in week 11 of last season against the Washington Football Team. Burrow tore both his ACL and MCL as well as damaging his PCL and meniscus.

After a lengthy rehab process, Joe Burrow showed up on the first day of OTAs ready to work.

Many NFL pundits and fans have questioned whether the Bengals quarterback would be fit in time for the start of the season. By the looks of things, he should be ready to suit up for the opening game.

Joe Burrow says knee is "80-85%"

Speaking to reporters after his workout, Joe Burrow said his left knee is at “80-85 percent.” The Bengals quarterback didn’t rule out playing in the preseason, but expects to see very little time on the field.

Just wrapped our Zoom with Joe Burrow after he returned to practice. Going to drop the high points in the thread here.



1. Primary point, says knee is 80-85%. Next step is getting fully comfortable with movement and off-platform throws. Basic throwing is as strong as ever. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 25, 2021

“Still got to be patient,” Burrow said. “ I can’t push too hard. At this point it’s still how it feels, there are still good days and bad days. It’s still sore some days and so you will take it a little easy, and some days it feels really good and you’ll push it really hard. But we have a good (rehab) plan.”

The Bengals would receive a massive boost if Joe Burrow can start the first regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings in front of a packed Paul Brown Stadium.

Last season, the Bengals rookie quarterback threw for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in the 10 NFL games he played. He averaged 268.8 yards per game and had a passer rating of 89.8. Joe Burrow will be looking to improve his quarterback rati of 56.2 in the upcoming NFL season.

The Bengals front office added some help for Burrow on offense by drafting his LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. Cincinnati fans will be hoping to see the pair rediscover the chemistry they showed in college when they won a national championship.

Another interesting fact from the first day of the Bengals' OTAs was that every player on the roster showed up. Unlike other NFL franchises, Cincinnati has a solid group that should produce good results in the long regular season ahead.