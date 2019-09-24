Giants star Saquon Barkley facing up to eight weeks out

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 24 Sep 2019, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss four to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered during the second quarter of Sunday's 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports.

ESPN claims the longer time frame is considered more likely, offering more specifics than an earlier update by NFL.com that said Barkley was expected to miss "the next several weeks".

The MRI scan Barkley had on Monday confirmed the diagnosis.

Still, in the injury's immediate aftermath the 22-year-old was optimistic he would be back in 2019.

"I'm not out for the season," Barkley said told reporters at his locker after the game. I'm going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible.

"Not for myself, but for my team. That's what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys."

The Giants' bye week is in Week 11, in mid-November. If Barkley is out until then, that would be eight weeks, allowing him to return for the last six regular-season games.

Between now and then, New York (1-2) faces the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys in their next six games.

Barkley tweaked his ankle in the second quarter, only to go back into the game. But just a few plays later, he was tackled and needed help to the locker room. He later came out in a walking boot and using crutches.

Advertisement

Back at it pic.twitter.com/VrbcTTrTVv — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 21, 2019

Entering Week 3, Barkley had rushed for team-high 227 yards, second in the NFL, and had one rushing touchdown in two games. He had eight carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 27 yards before departing on Sunday.

With Barkley out, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is now the team's leading rusher, with 33 yards on five carries and two touchdowns.

Wayne Gallman is listed as Barkley's backup on the Giants depth chart. He had five carries for 13 yards in Sunday's game and has only seven carries for 30 this season. Elijhaa Penny, with two attempts for three yards, is the only other Giants back with a carry this season.

Barkley, the NFL's 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year, said on Sunday he is going to do what he can to rehab his ankle as quickly as possible.

"I don't know too much about it," Barkley said. "I got hurt my freshman year in college. Whatever it is, I promise to come back 10 times better, and do what I can to help my team compete.

"That’s the only thing I was focused on, trying to do whatever I can to take that same mindset I have and try to compete at a high level in the weight room, on the football field, with this rehab, to get back on the field."

do what I can to help my team compete.

"That’s the only thing I was focused on, trying to do whatever I can to take that same mindset I have and try to compete at a high level in the weight room, on the football field, with this rehab, to get back on the field."