What improvements does Mac Jones need to dethrone Cam Newton as the starting QB?

Mac Jones is not a complete product. Then again, few rookies are.

Like most rookies in his class, Jones will need to make some improvements to his game to take over from an industry veteran like Cam Newton. While he hasn't blown anyone away in recent years, Newton can still do the small things that go under the radar, which means Jones has kind of a mountain to climb to wrestle the starting job away from Newton.

Here are three areas Mac Jones needs to improve in to take over from Cam Newton.

The Mac Jones versus Cam Newton debate

#1 - Memorize the playbook

Even the best athletes would have little chance of taking over if they did not know the offense. While Mac Jones has likely been studying the playbook for some time now, he does not have the playbook etched into his soul.

Highlights from Bill Belichick:



1. "Clean slate" for everyone on the roster, including the QB competition.



2. Won't get into Stephon Gilmore's contract situation or N'Keal Harry's trade request.



3. Opening stretch of training camp is essentially a continuation of minicamp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 27, 2021

This is the level of knowledge required to garner the trust of the coaching staff. When the game ls on the line, there's no time to remember what a receiver's route is or whether the running back motions out. The more thinking and remembering a player needs to do, the slower they play.

Slow players are losing players in the NFL, more often than not. Jones needs to get to the point where he is the playbook.

#2 - No forced balls

One of the drawbacks of coming off a season that ended in a championship while throwing for 41 touchdowns and four interceptions is the hubris that comes with it. After months of slinging the ball at will to wide-open receivers, it becomes a habit to throw first and ask questions later.

However, the NFL is much more cerebral. Receivers that appear open are a trap set by the defense. In order to throw the ball, Jones needs to be completely sure the player is open and that no defenders can close the gap in the time it takes the ball to get there.

Defenders are much faster and have better hands in the NFL. Rookies often learn this the hard way when they throw interceptions to players they thought were open or at least felt safe that the cornerback couldn't close on the ball.

#3 - Accuracy

Accuracy is the most important trait for a quarterback. A QB can have all of the other aspects of the position down pat, but if they can't deliver the ball accurately, it all comes crumbling down.

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

Cam Newton's accuracy has been driving Patriots coaches and fans crazy for some time now.

If Mac Jones can come in and be a touch more accurate, the coaching staff may be more willing to let Jones develop the rest of his skillset on the job in games. While his accuracy was not a problem at Alabama, anything he could do to show how much more accurate he is than Newton is his best shot at being named the starter.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha