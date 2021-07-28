Philadephia Eagles training camp 2021: 5 players to keep an eye on

Training camp is just around the corner and things will look different for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

This will be the first time since 2016 that both Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz aren't with the organization and, even though there are still some pieces from that Super Bowl-winning roster, the Eagles aren't one of the main contenders for the title this year.

A rookie head coach, a first-year starter as a quarterback, a lot of young pieces on offense, and a lot of important players returning from injuries in 2020; it's quite a breath, but that's where the Eagles find themselves. Training camp practices will tell us a lot about what this new version of the Eagles is all about.

5 players to watch out for at 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp

#1 - Jalen Hurts, QB

The first player to watch is the successor to Carson Wentz, as anything Hurts does this season will be judged closely, and training camp is the first step for him to prove his worth as a franchise quarterback.

Only 5 players in the entire NFL threw an 80+ yard touchdown pass, in 2020.



Jalen Hurts was one of them & he only played 29.6% of the #Eagles snaps. pic.twitter.com/O3fBsYDC0n — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) July 23, 2021

Philadelphia has every asset needed to substitute him, so he's got a full year to show what he's worth and if he can develop as a passer. If he fails the test, the Eagles can easily move on from him, but Howie Roseman would love to see if Hurts can lead the team moving forward and use the two (maybe three) 2022 first-round picks to reinforce other areas.

#2 - Jalen Reagor, WR

To say that Reagor's first season with the Eagles was a disappointment would be an understatement. Carson Wentz's 2020 form didn't help, but Reagor definitely didn't prove his worth as a first-round pick. The organization seemingly feels the same way since they once again picked a wide receiver on the first day.

Reagor will now have to deal with less pressure as Devonta Smith joins the receiver group and the expectations are not as high as last season. It's unfair to compare him to Justin Jefferson considering their first season, but Reagor has to improve nonetheless.

#3 - Avonte Maddox, CB

Maddox has become an interesting piece of this defense. He was sound as a rookie playing nickel in 2018, but his play fell off a cliff once he was moved outside the last two seasons.

Steven Nelson, 28, has 68 career NFL starts. He spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. His first 4 were with the Chiefs. On paper, steps into OCB spot opposite Darius Slay. Would conceivable allow for Avonte Maddox to move into the slot for the #Eagles. https://t.co/ETF2P4lnjl — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 25, 2021

With Steven Nelson's recent signing to play as CB2, Maddox can now go back to defending the slot, where he excelled in 2018. If his play goes up again, he may find himself in a nice situation after the season once he hits the market.

#4 - Derek Barnett, EDGE

What will Barnett's role be in 2021? He's in the last year of his rookie contract and the Eagles' EDGE rotation is strong with Barnett, Brandon Graham and Ryan Kerrigan. It's an odd spot, as he's fighting for a huge second contract but he can also be traded anytime during the season.

Barnett is a player whose athleticism does not represent much of an advantage, but he's technically sound and smart. He never broke out the way the Eagles expected when they used a first-round pick on him in 2017, and with Kerrigan on the roster, he's fighting for a starter spot in camp.

#5 - Andre Dillard, OT

Will Dillard even have the chance to reignite his career with the Eagles? Jordan Mailata was a fine surprise when playing left tackle last year and now projects as the team's starter during training camp.

Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, is coming off a major injury and has to flat out beat Mailata for the starting spot. Keep an eye on his situation as he can be a trade asset in case Mailata locks the left tackle spot.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha