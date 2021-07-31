Carson Wentz injury: When will Colts QB return after suffering foot injury?

Carson Wentz has high hopes for the 2021 football season. After failing to finish a season in three of the most prosperous years of his career, it seems like Wentz has something to prove. On top of the injuries, Wentz struggled in his final season in Philadelphia, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz has a lot to prove. However, his season could already be on the ropes after he suffered a foot injury in the first few days of training camp. Here's a breakdown of the injury and a look at a possible timetable for his return.

Carson Wentz: Injured again

While Cowboys fans are relieved to hear that Dak Prescott's early training camp injury leaves him day-to-day, Colts fans are not so lucky. According to CBS Sports, Carson Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot when rolling out on a bootleg. It appears the injury was non-contact, the worst possibility.

From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Colts are awaiting a firm diagnosis on Carson Wentz's foot. pic.twitter.com/uoXF7Ck2kS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

His timeline for return is undefined. It seems to be an injury serious enough to make the Colts consider shuffling the depth chart and examine a plan of action at quarterback going forward.

The Colts currently have second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and first-year QB Sam Ehlinger on deck. Eason was a fourth-round pick for the Colts in 2020. This could be his shot. Sam Ehlinger, meanwhile. was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacob Eason's best season in college was in 2019 as a junior, in which he threw for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Sam Ehlinger's best year came in his final season in 2020, in which he threw for 26 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Eason would seem to be the frontrunner to replace Wentz, a competition seems likely between Eason and Ehlinger.

The Colts have been through the ringer when it comes to quarterback instability. Since 2010, the Colts have lost Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. With the dark tone set by losing Wentz to injury included, the Colts have lost four potential franchise-quality quarterbacks in the last 11 years. Of course, nothing is set in stone with Wentz and he could return for a long career.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

On the other hand, Wentz's injuries have been mounting for most of his career. At this point, Wentz compares to a modern-day Sam Bradford, who, ironically, preceded Wentz in Philadelphia.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha